Vizrt revolutionizes corporate communications with AI-powered augmented reality in Zoom

Vizrt offers broadcast-quality tools in Zoom meetings and Zoom Rooms, bringing immersive experiences to internal and external audiences worldwide

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizrt, the leader in live production technology, revolutionizing viewer experience and engagement, today introduces two brand new solutions in partnership with Zoom, the AI-first collaboration platform.

With InteractifAI and CaptivAIte, professionals in every industry using Zoom can elevate their corporate communications - including product launches, training webinars, town halls, and executive presentations - bringing a new level of viewer engagement that converts content into action.

"Impactful communications mean cutting through the noise and clearly positioning what matters. In this increasingly digital and virtual world, teams are inundated with messages, back-to-back meetings, and presentations," says Rohit Nagarajan, CEO of Vizrt. "People don't need more noise, they need clarity. Visual elements that illustrate and contextualize information help overcome those barriers, so vision becomes strategy, and strategy inspires action."

InteractifAI: simple setup, endless possibilities

InteractifAI is an app designed for everyday users who want to transform Zoom Meetings at any scale. With an intuitive user interface and one-click templates, professional and personalized graphics can be directly overlaid on Zoom participant video streams, replacing dull slides and bringing content to life.

Customers can add dynamic visuals customized to their brand guidelines, including names, job titles, and graphics, to inspire audiences, educate students, and connect teams at the click of a button. As a Zoom App using the Surface Framework, InteractifAI runs directly alongside Zoom Meetings, giving participants an instant view of broadcast-quality visuals and on-brand graphics.

Hosts can elevate virtual meetings further by incorporating live, diverse visual elements. Logos, speaker details, meeting agendas, QR codes, and data from a variety of sources, including social media, online documents, and numerous file formats, can be added directly into Zoom participant video streams - allowing full interactivity, without the presenter ever needing to divert their attention or step off-screen.

CaptivAIte: AI-powered augmented reality for Zoom Rooms

From setup to presentation, CaptivAIte is designed for simplicity. The transformative solution seamlessly integrates augmented reality (AR) graphics directly into Custom AV Zoom Rooms - turning these spaces into professional studios that level up any type of enterprise communication on Zoom's platform.

Powered by Vizrt's AI Keyer, CaptivAIte's data-driven AR graphics creation and insertion eliminate the need for complex green screen setups. With real-time graphics and revolutionary remote contributor teleportation, professionals effortlessly replace flat slide decks with immersive, easy-to-use elements.

This latest innovation follows the recent integration of advanced technology from NDI, the video connectivity standard for AV-over-IP into Zoom's products. A streamlined workflow, facilitated by the powerful NDI features of Custom AV Zoom Rooms, enables presenters to focus on delivering their message and maximize audience engagement.

"We believe that remote viewer engagement and information impact are directly driven by strong production value," says Andy Carluccio, Head of Client Innovation at Zoom. "By combining Vizrt's industry-leading graphics tools and AI-powered technologies with our Emmy-winning Zoom for Broadcast solutions in Zoom Meetings and Zoom Rooms, InteractifAI and CaptivAIte bring immersive video capabilities to enterprise content production."

Innovation through partnerships

Vizrt and Zoom's longstanding partnership is built on the mutual purpose of connecting people meaningfully, with Vizrt now part of Zoom's ISV Exchange Program, which allows customers to purchase InteractifAI and CaptivAIte directly from Zoom.

"Vizrt's dynamic visuals have long shaped how audiences experience news, entertainment, and sports," said Jared Dennison, Global Lead, ISV Exchange at Zoom. "With Vizrt joining Zoom's ISV Exchange program, those powerful storytelling capabilities are now available through Zoom - enabling organizations to elevate how they communicate and connect on a global scale."

InteractifAI and CaptivAIte will be available to Zoom users from 20 February 2026. Learn more: https://www.vizrt.com/products/zoom/

Join Vizrt at ISE (Hall 4, stand 4Q500) for a hands-on demo of the solutions.

About Vizrt

Vizrt is the leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators.

With a 25-year history of inventing new simplified workflows for storytelling whether it is in the news, sports, broadcast, education, entertainment, live events, digital media, advertising, or anywhere else video lives, Vizrt has helped define and reshape the way video is created and shared with the world.

Dedicated to delivering ground-breaking solutions for customers across graphics, cloud, remote and live production, live streaming, sports productions, virtual reality and virtual studios, and infrastructure - Vizrt enables more stories, better told.

In a world where attention spans are short, grabbing and holding onto audiences for entertainment, education or information requires craft, design, and vision. Vizrt's team of 24/7 on-call experts and market-leading creative solutions, offers everything storytellers need to dazzle audiences, simply, effectively, and beautifully.

Billions of people watch stories or video powered by?Vizrt?everyday including from media companies such as Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, NHL, NFL, NRK, Sky Group, The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, New York Giants, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, MTV, USA TODAY, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), NASA, PWC, and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

Vizrt is a global company with 700 employees in over 40 countries and is privately owned by Nordic Capital.

