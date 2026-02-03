Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 09:59
3,355 Euro
+4,03 % +0,130
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
34 Leser
Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus's customer has taken final investment decision for the Fageråsen project

OX2, which bought the Fageråsen project from Eolus and DalaVind in July 2025, has now reached final investment decision for the construction of the project. Fageråsen is an onshore wind power project in Malung-Sälen municipality, in price area SE3. The investment decision covers 27 wind turbines with a total capacity of 189 MW and marks the achievement of another important milestone in the transaction. The investment decision triggers a milestone payment to Eolus, which is expected to have a positive impact on Eolus' cash flow and earnings in the first quarter of 2026.

"I am pleased that OX2 has chosen to proceed with the construction of Fageråsen. The facility is of considerable size and important both regionally and nationally in the pursuit of electrification and fossil freedom. The decision is an acknowledgment of the quality of the project and proof that Swedish onshore wind continues to be investable when the right conditions are in place," says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

For further information, please contact:
harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

