Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus's customer has taken final investment decision for the Fageråsen project

OX2, which bought the Fageråsen project from Eolus and DalaVind in July 2025, has now reached final investment decision for the construction of the project. Fageråsen is an onshore wind power project in Malung-Sälen municipality, in price area SE3. The investment decision covers 27 wind turbines with a total capacity of 189 MW and marks the achievement of another important milestone in the transaction. The investment decision triggers a milestone payment to Eolus, which is expected to have a positive impact on Eolus' cash flow and earnings in the first quarter of 2026.

"I am pleased that OX2 has chosen to proceed with the construction of Fageråsen. The facility is of considerable size and important both regionally and nationally in the pursuit of electrification and fossil freedom. The decision is an acknowledgment of the quality of the project and proof that Swedish onshore wind continues to be investable when the right conditions are in place," says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

