AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2026

In January 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 337,926 passengers, which is a 12.6% increase compared to January 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 18.0% to 22,411 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.6% to 47,813 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for January 2026 were the following:

January 2026 January 2025 Change Passengers 337,926 299,991 12.6% Finland - Sweden 77,052 68,579 12.4% Estonia - Finland 225,791 197,213 14.5% Estonia - Sweden 35,083 34,199 2.6% Cargo Units 22,411 18,986 18.0% Finland - Sweden 2,493 2,363 5.5% Estonia - Finland 17,399 14,160 22.9% Estonia - Sweden 2,519 2,463 2.3% Passenger Vehicles 47,813 43,622 9.6% Finland - Sweden 2,939 2,538 15.8% Estonia - Finland 42,950 39,552 8.6% Estonia - Sweden 1,924 1,532 25.6%

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 22 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA - FINLAND

The January Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN

The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX.

