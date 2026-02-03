Zelluna ASA: Zelluna promotes Emilie Gauthy to Chief Technology Officer

Oslo, Norway, 03 February 2026 - Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, today announced the promotion of Emilie Gauthy to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gauthy, who has played a central role in building Zelluna's manufacturing and CMC capabilities since joining in 2022, assumes the role with immediate effect.

In her role as CTO, Gauthy will continue to lead Zelluna's manufacturing and CMC strategy as the company advances its clinical development program, scales up manufacturing capacity and expands the pipeline of its off-the-shelf TCR-NK platform.

Under Gauthy's leadership, Zelluna has established a scalable manufacturing process and analytical capabilities that enabled the company to successfully submit its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ZI-MA4-1 to the UK MHRA in December 2025. Key achievements include locking the manufacturing process, producing and quality-testing a GMP clinical batch, and establishing the CMC foundation for the company's first-in-human clinical trial, with initial data expected to emerge from mid-2026. These achievements also enable the entire TCR-NK platform supporting the continuous development of future programs.

"Emilie has been central to building the manufacturing and CMC capabilities that enabled us to submit our first CTA," said Namir Hassan, CEO of Zelluna. "Her promotion to CTO recognizes her leadership in establishing the foundation that has taken ZI-MA4-1 into clinical development and can be applied across the pipeline enabling our entire TCR-NK platform."

"I am proud of what we have achieved as a team since 2022," said Emilie Gauthy, CTO of Zelluna. "Submitting our first CTA was a major milestone, and we have built strong manufacturing foundations to enable our scalable off-the-shelf TCR-NK platform. I look forward to supporting the clinical development of ZI-MA4-1 and prepare for the future."

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for solid cancers. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy. Zelluna submitted its Clinical Trial Application to the UK MHRA in December 2025, with initial clinical data expected to emerge from mid-2026. Zelluna is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

