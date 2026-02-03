JK Tech Unveils Orbiee at NRF 2026: Powering Emotionally Intelligent Conversational Commerce at Scale

Digital humans, Customer 360 intelligence, and AI come together to deliver measurable retail outcomes

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech has announced the launch of its digital human-augmented conversational commerce platform, Orbiee, at the NRF 2026. This marks a significant step forward in the way retailers connect with, support, and convert their customers across physical and digital touchpoints.

Orbiee has been launched to help retail businesses bridge the widening gap in customer experience. As shopper expectations evolve, consumers increasingly seek to feel recognised, connected, and understood rather than simply transacted with or offered convenient access to products and services. Orbiee addresses this shift by combining AI-powered digital humans with real-time Customer 360 insights, delivering a unified view of each customer's purchase journey and enabling seamless, conversational access to information across touchpoints. It allows retailers to transform the traditional fragmented e-commerce journey into a cohesive, conversational commerce experience that can be accessed through all retail channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, websites, mobile apps, and social media. By leveraging AI-powered search and product discovery, Orbiee enhances result relevance for shoppers and significantly improves conversion potential for retailers. This technology leverages modern, cloud-agnostic AI search capabilities to deliver personalised, intent-aware interactions with shoppers.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Nagpal, President & CEO of JK Tech, stated, "Retail is now entering an era where Emotional Intelligence and Personalisation at scale will be vital differentiators. Through Orbiee, we will assist retailers across geographies in transitioning away from transactional interactions and into meaningful ones, providing a better opportunity for higher customer conversions, greater loyalty, and quantifiable business growth. This is a testament to JK Tech's commitment to create responsible, enterprise- ready AI systems that generate actual Outcomes."

Adding to this, Hemanth Kumar, Global Head of Products & Solutions- RCPG, JK Tech, "Orbiee changes fundamentally the way that retailers engage with customers. By using a single unified source of customer data with built-in Intelligence in every customer interaction, retailers will be able to create personalised guidance, reduce returns, increase average basket value and increase efficiency, all without negatively impacting their Current Technology Environment."

Orbiee offers customers human-like conversations through voice, chat, and visual interfaces, aided by Contextual Intelligence, which is a dynamic and adaptive technology designed to respond appropriately based on customer intent and behaviours. As an API First system with a modular framework, it also integrates effortlessly with existing commerce, CRM, POS, and inventory systems, providing Agentic Workflows that support each phase of the customer journey from discovery to recommendation to transaction to support.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a GenAI-focused data and AI services organisation empowering enterprises across Retail, CPG, and Insurance. Through deep expertise in data platforms, AI orchestration, and enterprise transformation and flagship solutions such as JIVA, its Gen AI Orchestrator, and Orbiee, its conversational commerce platform, JK Tech helps global organisations unlock actionable insights, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

