MazeMap AS: MazeMap Acquires Thing Technologies to Build a Global Leader in Wayfinding and Space Intelligence

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MazeMap, Europe's leading platform for wayfinding and space intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Thing Technologies GmbH, the company behind the Thing-it workplace platform. The acquisition brings together two proven leaders in indoor navigation and workplace space booking and analytics and marks a significant step in MazeMap's strategy to build a global leader in spatial technology for complex built environments.

MazeMap's platform enables organizations to navigate, understand, and optimize space across large and complex buildings and campuses. The combined MazeMap group supports organizations such as ASML, BASF, Deloitte, Hapag-Lloyd, Rolls-Royce, UCB, and Oxford University, and helps 5 million users find rooms and resources while enabling building owners to optimize space and resource utilization.

The acquisition strengthens MazeMap's space intelligence capabilities, particularly in utilization analytics, sharing models, and hybrid workplace scenarios. These capabilities will operate under the MazeMap Workplace brand. This extends the MazeMap platform with deeper insight into how offices and shared environments are actually used, enabling leaders to make confident, data-driven decisions about how much space they need and how it should be used.

With the combined solution customers across the world will be able to increase the user experience of the buildings while gaining significant savings from space utilization. A recent example is BASF, which reduced the number of workplaces based on these insights and has realized annual savings of EUR 5 million.

"We are building a global platform company in wayfinding and space intelligence," said Thomas Jelle, CEO of MazeMap. "This acquisition accelerates that strategy by combining best-in-class navigation and space analytics into a single, enterprise-grade platform. It allows us to scale globally and support customers with the confidence, maturity, and longevity they expect from a long-term partner."

MazeMap is an international technology company with operations across Norway, Poland, Germany, the United States and Australia, supporting customers in over 30 countries. Built on a strong European market position, the company serves customers worldwide across higher education, healthcare, and large enterprise environments, supporting some of the most complex and demanding use cases for indoor navigation and space optimization.

"MazeMap's platform approach and international footprint create a strong foundation for scaling globally," said Klaus Berberich, General Manager, MazeMap Workplace. "By combining navigation, spatial data, and utilization intelligence, we enable organizations to continuously improve how space supports their people and business outcomes."

Berberich founded Thing Technologies and leads MazeMap Workplace as General Manager. Thing Technologies GmbH has been renamed to MazeMap GmbH.

The acquisition is part of MazeMap's broader growth strategy. The company intends to continue expanding its platform through organic growth and further strategic acquisitions, reinforcing its ambition to build a long-term global leader in wayfinding and space intelligence. MazeMap enters this next phase from a position of financial strength and sustained growth.

For more information, interviews, or background briefings, journalists and analysts are encouraged to contact MazeMap.

The transaction was facilitated by M&A advisors HScei.

