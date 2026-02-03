Mulberry Wealth Securities Expands Fixed Income Platform as Clients Accelerate Rotation Into Institutional-Grade Credit

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Mulberry Wealth Securities today announced a further expansion of its fixed income platform following a sustained increase in client demand for high-quality income solutions and defensive portfolio positioning. The firm has facilitated approximately US$275 million in new client allocations to fixed income over the last three months, reflecting a decisive shift in investor preference toward predictable cashflows and downside-aware portfolio construction amid ongoing market uncertainty.

Client activity has been concentrated in investment-grade corporate bonds, select short-duration strategies, and bespoke credit opportunities designed to balance yield with issuer strength and liquidity considerations. Mulberry Wealth Securities has observed that clients are increasingly prioritising credit quality, transparency, and execution reliability as market participants reassess risk premia across asset classes.

To support this increase in demand and broaden execution capabilities, Mulberry Wealth Securities has formalised an over-the-counter (OTC) fixed income execution arrangement with a private counterparty, enhancing access to both primary and secondary bond markets and expanding the firm's ability to source bonds across a wider range of maturities and issuer profiles. The enhancement is intended to deepen liquidity pathways, improve price discovery, and support larger transaction sizes with disciplined execution standards.

"Fixed income is no longer a 'tactical allocation' for many clients - it's becoming the anchor," said Michael Bridges, Senior Fixed Income Executive at Mulberry Wealth Securities. "In the last quarter we've seen consistent momentum into high-quality credit where investors want the combination of income visibility and robust capital structures. What's changed is the conviction: clients are moving with purpose, and they're demanding institutional execution and cleaner risk."

Mulberry Wealth Securities said the firm's expanded fixed income offering is designed to provide clients with structured access to debt instruments commonly traded across global credit markets, where liquidity and pricing are influenced by established underwriting and market-making activity. The firm noted that market dynamics across European credit remain closely shaped by leading institutions that routinely operate at scale in debt capital markets, including firms such as UBS, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Société Générale-referenced as market participants in the broader ecosystem, not as partners or affiliates.

"Clients recognise the difference between simply 'owning bonds' and accessing credit markets the way institutions do," said Francis West, Account Executive at Mulberry Wealth Securities. "They want execution that reflects how the market actually trades - with depth, competition, and selectivity. When volatility rises, the value of liquidity, documentation discipline, and counterparty access becomes very real, very quickly."

With approximately US$14.5 billion in assets under management, Mulberry Wealth Securities continues to invest in its fixed income infrastructure to meet evolving client requirements across portfolio construction, liquidity management, and risk oversight. The firm expects demand for fixed income solutions to remain elevated as investors seek resilience and income efficiency in an environment characterised by uneven growth, shifting rate expectations, and episodic market dislocation.

Mulberry Wealth Securities emphasised that credit markets remain sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, issuer fundamentals, and changes in liquidity, and that outcomes may vary materially depending on security selection and market timing.

