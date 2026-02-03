Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
03.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
03-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
03/02/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: NIE Finance plc 
 
5.875% Notes due 03/09/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and   securities     XS3285511104 --  
including GBP199,000) 

Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Bahrain acting through the Ministry of Finance and National Economy 
 
7.10% Notes due 03/02/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 
each and integral multiples of 
                                          Debt and debt-like US056909AB01 --  
                                        securities 
 
USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
7.10% Notes due 03/02/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 
each and integral multiples of 
                                          Debt and debt-like XS3282969008 --  
                                        securities 
 
USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg  Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL141272 due 26/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   derivatives     XS3155918058 --  
GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited 
 
2.892% Covered Bonds Series 2026-1E due 03/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and debt-like 
bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess   securities     XS3278662732 --  
thereof up to and including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: CBB International Sukuk Programme Company W.L.L. 
 
Trust Certificates due 03/09/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation  securities     XS3287320686 --  
S) 
 
 
Trust Certificates due 03/09/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like US124808AD80 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)  securities 

Issuer Name: The Smarter Web Company PLC 
 
                                          Equity shares 
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid                    (commercial     GB00BPJHZ015 --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
4.735% Green Notes due 03/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like XS3286667749 --  
AUD1,000,000 each)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: National Grid Electricity Transmission plc 
 
3.563% Senior Unsecured Green Instruments due 03/02/2034; fully paid; (Represented Debt and debt-like 
by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in  securities     XS3286502821 --  
excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
3.105%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 03/02/2031; fully paid;   Debt and debt-like 
(Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of    securities     XS3285027713 --  
EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to (and including) EUR199,000) 
 
 
3.854%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 03/02/2037; fully paid;   Debt and debt-like 
(Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of    securities     XS3285026665 --  
EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 416890 
EQS News ID:  2269950 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269950&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.