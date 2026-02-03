Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 03-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 03/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: NIE Finance plc 5.875% Notes due 03/09/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3285511104 -- including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Bahrain acting through the Ministry of Finance and National Economy 7.10% Notes due 03/02/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like US056909AB01 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 7.10% Notes due 03/02/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3282969008 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL141272 due 26/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3155918058 -- GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited 2.892% Covered Bonds Series 2026-1E due 03/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3278662732 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: CBB International Sukuk Programme Company W.L.L. Trust Certificates due 03/09/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities XS3287320686 -- S) Trust Certificates due 03/09/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US124808AD80 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: The Smarter Web Company PLC Equity shares Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid (commercial GB00BPJHZ015 -- companies) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.735% Green Notes due 03/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3286667749 -- AUD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: National Grid Electricity Transmission plc 3.563% Senior Unsecured Green Instruments due 03/02/2034; fully paid; (Represented Debt and debt-like by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in securities XS3286502821 -- excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.105%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 03/02/2031; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of securities XS3285027713 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to (and including) EUR199,000) 3.854%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 03/02/2037; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of securities XS3285026665 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

