Investment in utility-scale solar in Australia dropped 35% in the second half of 2025 compared to the previous six months with BloombergNEF (BNEF) saying the growth of rooftop solar and a booming battery market are among the reasons for the precipitous decline.From pv magazine Australia The latest version of the BNEF New Energy Outlook for Australia shows investment in utility-scale solar declined to AUD 379 million ($263 million) in the second half of 2025, down from AUD 582 million in the first six months of the year. BNEF said five large-scale solar projects totalling 621 MW of capacity were ...

