Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - CyberUp Institute participated in Cybertech Global Tel Aviv 2026, held on January 27, with the presence of its CEOs, Vincenzo Stirparo and Andrea Baggio. The event brought together representatives from governments, industry, research institutions, and technology organizations to address current and emerging challenges in cybersecurity.





CyberUp Institute CEOs Vincenzo Stirparo and Andrea Baggio attending Cybertech Global Tel Aviv 2026 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cybertech Global Tel Aviv is recognized as an international forum for discussion on digital security, innovation, and cooperation. Hosted in Tel Aviv, a city known for its concentration of cybersecurity research and technology development, the forum provided a platform for dialogue among public and private stakeholders involved in cyber defense, resilience, and skills development.

During the event, Vincenzo Stirparo and Andrea Baggio engaged with international counterparts, institutional representatives, and technology partners, contributing to discussions focused on cybersecurity preparedness, training methodologies, and the evolving role of human decision-making in cyber incident response. Their participation formed part of CyberUp Institute's broader engagement with global cybersecurity initiatives and professional exchanges.

The forum offered opportunities to exchange perspectives on operational challenges, training needs, and collaboration models in an environment where cyber threats increasingly cross national and organizational boundaries. Discussions emphasized the importance of shared knowledge, coordination, and practical approaches to cybersecurity capability development.

CyberUp Institute views participation in international forums such as Cybertech Global Tel Aviv as part of an ongoing effort to remain engaged in professional dialogue on cybersecurity education, operational readiness, and cooperation between industry and institutions.

About CyberUp Institute

CyberUp Institute is an organization focused on cybersecurity training and education. Its programs emphasize experiential learning through simulated operational environments designed to reflect real-world cyber incidents. Training activities address multiple stages of cybersecurity operations, including awareness, threat identification, incident response, forensic processes, and executive-level decision-making, with attention to the human and organizational dimensions of cyber risk.

