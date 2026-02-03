Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd: UK Prime Minister highlights Anemoi Marine Technologies during China visit

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd ("Anemoi"), a UK-based engineering company specialising in wind-assisted propulsion for shipping, was highlighted during Keir Starmer's visit to China and is listed on GOV.UK as part of the export outcomes announced following the trip.

With headquarters in the UK and production operations in China, Anemoi develops and delivers Rotor Sails, modern mechanical sails that harness wind power to enable shipowners to reduce vessel fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The company's increasing profile in China is further reinforced by the attendance of Anemoi's newly appointed Programme Director, Andrew Starforth, who attended the 'House of UK Reception', hosted by the UK government on Friday, and the UK-China business forum on Saturday, hosted by the China British Business Council and the British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai. This reflects Anemoi's accelerating international growth and its commitment to building long-term partnerships in one of the world's most strategically important maritime markets.

Since June 2023, Anemoi has secured £28 million in exports, representing the installation of 29 Rotor Sails across seven vessels, including four of the largest ships in the world transporting iron ore between Brazil and China. These vessels operate on long-distance trade routes and demonstrate the application of wind-assisted propulsion technology in large-scale commercial shipping.

All of Anemoi's engineering design and research and development is conducted in the UK, supported by multiple Anemoi test facilities, including two in the North of England. These activities are supported in part by funding from the UK Government's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition. Since bringing Rotor Sails to market in 2020, Anemoi has increased its UK-based workforce nearly tenfold, creating more than 45 jobs across the country. The company also collaborates with UK-based companies and consultancies to support the continued development and deployment of its technology, contributing more than £9 million to the UK economy over the past decade.

Commenting on the company's inclusion in the UK Government's announced export outcomes, Clare Urmston, Chief Executive Officer of Anemoi Marine Technologies, said:

"Our focus has always been on delivering measurable fuel-efficiency and emissions-reduction outcomes for the shipping industry. Rotor Sails provide a means of reducing fuel use and emissions, and to date our technology has supported savings of more than 91,000 tonnes of CO2. Being included in the export outcomes announced following the Prime Minister's visit reflects the international deployment of UK-developed clean-maritime technology."

Further details of the Prime Minister's visit to China and the export and investment outcomes announced are available on GOV.UK.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691837/5747728/Anemoi_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-prime-minister-highlights-anemoi-marine-technologies-during-china-visit-302677381.html