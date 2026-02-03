Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced the general availability of EverlawAI Deep Dive, its generative AI feature, for the UK, EU and Canada. Deep Dive fundamentally reshapes how legal teams conduct document review. It allows users to ask natural language questions of an entire document corpus-terabytes in size-and rapidly receive reliable, citation-backed answers directly from their documents throughout the litigation lifecycle.

Everlaw AI Deep Dive fundamentally reshapes the way legal teams conduct document review by allowing users to ask natural language questions of an entire document corpus terabytes in size and receive rapid, reliable, citation-backed answers directly from their documents. Answers are ranked by confidence level and supported with a list of facts and referenceable resources. When insufficient evidence exists, the system is designed to explicitly indicate that limitation rather than generating unreliable content. Deep Dive helps legal teams move beyond simple document retrieval to intelligent fact extraction and analysis, while maintaining the verification standards essential to legal practice. Deep Dive is helpful throughout the litigation lifecycle: early case assessment, production review, deposition prep and trial readiness.

Legal professionals are often up against the clock needing to know the contents of a new production from opposing counsel or getting a partner up to speed on the core issues in a matter. In seconds, Deep Dive provides answers to the key issues, using natural language questions.

A Paradigm Shift: Simple to Use, Massive Scale, Answers Legal Teams Can Validate

Everlaw engineers built Deep Dive on three core principles:

Simple design helps legal teams have a natural conversation with the documents to find key facts and documents.

Massive scale allows searches across terabytes of data successfully tested against a matter with tens of millions of documents and different file types.

Designed to reduce hallucinations by searching exclusively within the document corpus. Answers are ranked by confidence level and supported with a list of facts and referenceable resources. When insufficient evidence exists, the system is designed to explicitly indicate that limitation rather than generating unreliable content.

"Deep Dive has revolutionised the way we prepare for complex trials. The powerful and near-instant question and answer format allows us to interrogate a large dataset in seconds and locate key documents which we can then rely on at trial," said Samuel Marrache, Senior Associate (Barrister) at Hassans. "Deep Dive's ability to effectively trawl through thousands of documents and pinpoint sections of those documents which respond to our queries has also proven to be an invaluable tool during witness cross-examinations. We are looking forward to using Deep Dive from the start of our next matter."

Strategic Impact Across the Litigation Lifecycle

Deep Dive's capabilities provide an instantaneous advantage across a case lifecycle:

Early Case Assessment: Understanding the core facts of a new matter to flag risks and opportunities, and instantly testing hypotheses.

Production Review: Reviewing large data dumps and production gaps.

Trial Readiness: Generating key facts and quotes to prepare for trial, basing strategy on actual case content.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by FTSE 250 corporations and 100% of Silver Circle firms, founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., and with offices in London, Washington, D.C., and New York City, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

