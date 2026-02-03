DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDD LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2026 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 381.6575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20855273 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 416999 EQS News ID: 2270374 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270374&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 03:37 ET (08:37 GMT)