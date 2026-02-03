Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 10:10 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milepost AB: Milepost establish every-day charging in Norrköping in cooperation with Norrköping Municipality

STOCKHOLM and NORRKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden's first independent EV-charging operator specialized on every-day charging, establish its EV-charging services in Norrköping, in cooperation with Norrköping Municipality.

Based on an extensive evaluation, Milepost was in 2025 awarded the assignment to deploy its EV-charging services by Norrköping Municipality on several sites. The first site has now been put into operation, and additional sites will be established during 2026.

These charging stations are deployed at properties owned by the municipality such as schools and office buildings, to comply with the new legislation effective from 2025, requiring heated buildings with more than 20 parking spaces to include charging stations.

Resulting from this establishment Milepost's services are now available at 38 municipalities in Sweden.

Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations in Milepost says: "We are happy that, based on an evaluation, Norrköping municipality has commissioned Milepost to establish our charging stations at properties owned by the municipality. These kind of close collaborations between the municipality and private enterprises contributes to keeping up the pace of the rollout of charging stations where people live, work and visit in Sweden".

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost's management team.



For more information, please contact: Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations, Milepost AB. +46108885530 Email: info@milepost.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.