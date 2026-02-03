Milepost AB: Milepost establish every-day charging in Norrköping in cooperation with Norrköping Municipality

STOCKHOLM and NORRKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden's first independent EV-charging operator specialized on every-day charging, establish its EV-charging services in Norrköping, in cooperation with Norrköping Municipality.

Based on an extensive evaluation, Milepost was in 2025 awarded the assignment to deploy its EV-charging services by Norrköping Municipality on several sites. The first site has now been put into operation, and additional sites will be established during 2026.

These charging stations are deployed at properties owned by the municipality such as schools and office buildings, to comply with the new legislation effective from 2025, requiring heated buildings with more than 20 parking spaces to include charging stations.

Resulting from this establishment Milepost's services are now available at 38 municipalities in Sweden.

Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations in Milepost says: "We are happy that, based on an evaluation, Norrköping municipality has commissioned Milepost to establish our charging stations at properties owned by the municipality. These kind of close collaborations between the municipality and private enterprises contributes to keeping up the pace of the rollout of charging stations where people live, work and visit in Sweden".

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost's management team.

