SeenThis and Lumen Research Launch Attention Measurement Model Powered by SeenThis Adaptive Streaming

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeenThis, the video advertising partner transforming how brands distribute video across the open web, today announced the next phase of its partnership with Lumen Research, the leading attention measurement company. The collaboration introduces a proprietary SeenThis attention model, supported by a custom Lumen attention measurement tag, delivering independently verified, real-time attention insights for agencies and brands.

Through extensive in-market testing, SeenThis' adaptive streaming technology was shown to outperform legacy out-stream video across key attention metrics. The results confirm that the speed at which video advertising is delivered is a core driver of attention and that SeenThis' adaptive streaming delivers video faster and more efficiently than standard solutions.

Initial testing shows that campaigns powered by SeenThis' adaptive streaming delivered an 1,859 APM score (attention per 1,000 impressions) versus traditional out-stream video. SeenThis exceeded Lumen's benchmarks across all attention metrics, including APM (+37%), viewability (+22%), and in-view time (+12%).

Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis, said: "For brands, attention only matters if it leads to real outcomes - and if it can be measured transparently. This partnership gives advertisers independently verified insight into how attention is earned on the open web, and the confidence to invest where performance is proven, not assumed."

The new SeenThis attention model, integrated with Lumen's attention measurement tag, enables brands and agencies to measure and optimize attention using independently verified data within existing programmatic workflows.

Mike Follett, CEO at Lumen, said: "Our collaboration with SeenThis brings a new perspective on the drivers of attention by measuring the technology used to deliver video advertising. The impact of video load times on visual attention has never been measured before, even though we have all experienced the dreaded empty gray box. It's intuitive - but exciting - to see the positive impact faster load times have on advertising attention. So, the key takeaway for advertisers looking to capture more attention is this: the speed at which your video loads really matters."

The SeenThis attention model and custom Lumen attention measurement tag are now available to agency and brand partners within their preferred programmatic ways of working, providing real-time campaign insights for measurement and optimization.

About SeenThis

The open web holds massive untapped advertising potential. While brands chase reach on major platforms, audiences spend significant time across premium publishers and diverse content-but video advertising has historically underperformed here. SeenThis is changing that.

As a video advertising partner, SeenThis proves the open web delivers, capturing more attention and exceptional results with cost-effective video that keeps publishers profitable and the internet independent. Since 2017, SeenThis has served billions of streams for 5,000+ brands across 50+ countries.

Brands deserve reach wherever audiences are, publishers deserve sustainable revenue, and the internet deserves to stay open. For more information, visit www.seenthis.co

About Lumen Research

Founded in 2013, Lumen Research helps media buyers minimise ad waste and maximise return. Lumen's attention technology is independently audited by PwC and driven by patented, proprietary eye-tracking data from 50+ countries, delivering actionable attention predictions and custom attention models that help advertisers invest in working media that drives real outcomes.

For more information, visit lumen-research.com

