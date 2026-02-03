Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
03.02.2026 10:10 Uhr
Aptean Inc.: Aptean Launches Paragon Route 360 on AppCentral, Transforming AI-Driven Real-Time Routing and Scheduling for Logistics Teams

Built on the expanding AppCentral platform, Paragon Route 360 is AI-native routing and scheduling software that brings real-time visibility, continuous scheduling, predictive insights, and automated task execution to logistics teams.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical B2B enterprise software solutions, today announced the launch of Paragon Route 360 on AppCentral, marking a major advancement in AI-driven transportation planning and logistics optimisation. Purpose-built for fleets, drivers, and logistics teams, Paragon Route 360 delivers a unified, intelligent planning environment that transforms how transportation operations are scheduled, routed, and managed.

Paragon Route 360 is Aptean's first AI-driven routing and scheduling solution, combining continuous scheduling, intelligent resource management, and AI-configured routing - all accessible through natural-language assistants. Delivered on AppCentral, Aptean's cloud-native AI platform, Paragon Route 360 enables organisations to scale collaboration, accelerate decision-making, and embed operational intelligence across their logistics ecosystem.

Expert Insight from Aptean Transportation

"Paragon Route 360 represents a transformative step in how logistics operations are planned and optimised," said Chris Peel, Director of Product Management for Aptean Transportation. "By combining Aptean's decades of routing expertise with AppCentral's AI capabilities, we're giving logistics teams a smarter, faster, and more adaptive way to run their operations."

Stand-Out Capabilities Include:

Continuous Schedules: A continuously updating, multi-day route view that streamlines planning, adapts in real time, and eliminates the chaos of daily reset cycles, giving fleet planners full visibility to adjust routes as conditions change.

Resource Manager: Intelligent workforce planning within the same unified platform as Routing and Scheduling, to help ensure seamless coordination and AI-driven optimisation across drivers, vehicles, and delivery operations.

AI Routing Assistant: Transforms complex routing decisions into simple natural-language commands, enabling faster adjustments, optimised delivery windows, and intelligent route recommendations - all without manual configuration.

AI Agents and Agentic Workflows: Automate complex, cross-application tasks with intelligent, end-to-end workflows that accelerate decision-making and reduce operational overhead.

Availability and Next Steps

New Customers

To explore how Paragon Route 360 on AppCentral, Aptean's AI platform purpose-built for transportation and logistics professionals, can transform operations, customers can schedule a demo here. Discover how real-time routing, resource management, and optimisation reduce fleet mileage, cut costs by up to 30%, and improve on time delivering performance.

Existing Customers

Access Paragon Route 360 through AppCentral to unlock the full range of capabilities. Gain an end-to-end view of your operations, intelligent workflows, and a single-pane-of-glass experience that drives immediate efficiency. Contact your account manager to explore enhanced capabilities such as continuous scheduling, intelligent resource planning, and natural-language assistants.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of purpose-built, industry-specific enterprise software that helps manufacturers and distributors run and grow their businesses. Aptean's solutions span ERP, supply chain planning, execution, and industry-focused applications - delivered on cloud and on-premises platforms. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Aptean operates worldwide across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. www.aptean.com

For media queries:

Geraldine O'Neill,

+353 87 686 2995


