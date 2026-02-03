Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that an airborne Mobile Magnetotellurics (Mobile MT) survey over the Grey Island Project in the southern Athabasca Basin has yielded very favorable geophysics results indicating multiple large scale linear resistivity features (Figure 1) which represent prospective corridors and provide promising target areas. The Grey Island Project is located 70km to the west of the Key Lake Mine owned by Cameco and Orano and 60km to the east of Cameco's Centennial uranium deposit.

The survey was completed by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc and provided an up-to-date dataset characterizing the property's subsurface features and establishing an initial framework for future geological evaluation and follow-up exploration.

The Grey Island has seen very limited historical exploration; it is located near the Cable Bay Shear Zone (see Figure 1), a regional structural feature that is interpreted to be a prospective conductive corridor with known mineralized occurrences such as drill hole ND0801 drilled by Nuinsco, intersected 707ppm Uranium in a sandstone sample at the unconformity, just 12km to the west of the Grey Island Project. To the east, CanAlaska's Cree East property has seen assays up to 0.015% U3O8 approximately 10km from Grey Island. Only one documented drill hole FLM-08-05 (see Figure 1) has been completed on the property itself. This hole reported bleaching and alteration in the sandstone, along with pyritic and graphitic alteration in the basement rocks - the early geological signatures we look for within conductive packages as indicators of possible uranium bearing systems.

Erik Sehn, VP Exploration, commented:

"Grey Island represents our largest, and most underexplored land package in the southern Athabasca Basin. With only a single historic drill hole and outdated geophysical data available, we consider the Mobile MT survey as an important first step to assess the property for conductive trends. The results of this survey display large, linear resistivity low anomalies and merit further target generation, initially with detailed ground geophysics and eventually drilling."

About Grey Island:

F4 Uranium's 100% owned Grey Island Project lies within the Southern Athabasca Basin is located approximately 60km Northeast of the Key Lake Mine and approximately 10km to the east of the Cable Bay Shear Zone. The property consists of twenty-two claims spanning an area of 47,913 ha, but despite the large size is primarily unexplored with only one drill hole being completed on the property.

Figure 1. Grey Island 2025 Mobile MT Coverage.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/282459_2515cd09e45f1ace_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Grey Island Property.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

