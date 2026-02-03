Norbut Solar Farms shifted from traditional US real estate development toward long-term land stewardship, generating renewable energy alongside crops and livestock.From pv magazine USA David Norbut has 30 years of experience in real estate developer and construction, but 10 years ago he flipped the script when Norbut Companies purchased an old dairy farm with the idea of creating what he calls 'The Farm of Tomorrow.' As he told pv magazine USA, that farm pairs regenerative farming with solar energy generation, thus supporting working farmers, improving soil and biodiversity, while showing how ...

