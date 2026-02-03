A new bifacial PV optimization model for 18 Saudi Arabian cities identifies optimal tilt and azimuth, showing rear-side irradiance can boost annual energy yield by 8-12?% and shifts tilt 3°-11° higher than monofacial modules. The framework validates previous studies, highlights high- and low-performing locations, and serves as an early-stage planning tool before detailed project simulations.Researchers from Jubail Industrial College in Saudi Arabia have created an orientation-optimization framework for bifacial PV that links bifacial rear-side irradiance, albedo, and module geometry to optimal ...

