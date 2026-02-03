Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 11:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOLIZE PARTNERS India Pvt. Ltd.: SOLIZE PARTNERS India Achieves TISAX AL3 Certification, Strengthening Readiness Ahead of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLIZE PARTNERS India Pvt. Ltd. (Headquartered: Bangalore, Karnataka; CEO & Director: V.S. Mahadevan, hereinafter referred to as SOLIZE) has achieved TISAX Assessment Level 3 (AL3) certification, marking a significant milestone in its information security governance. This achievement comes at a pivotal moment, as momentum builds around the EU-India Free Trade Agreement, which will accelerate cross-border engineering collaboration, data exchange, and integrated automotive and industrial programs between the two regions.

SOLIZE PARTNERS India Achieves TISAX AL3 Certification, Strengthening Readiness Ahead of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement

As European OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers deepen their engagement with India amid evolving trade and supply-chain frameworks, secure handling of engineering data, intellectual property, and digital assets has become essential to collaboration. This certification reinforces SOLIZE's readiness to operate in high-trust, high-complexity environments.

Governed by the ENX Association, TISAX is a globally recognized information security assessment framework representing the highest level of assurance. It aligns with stringent European automotive data security requirements, enabling IP-intensive engineering, early-stage development, and multi-country collaboration involving sensitive information.

With this certification, SOLIZE exhibits the highest level of advanced information security controls across people, processes, and technology implemented consistently. SOLIZE has maintained TISAX compliance for several years. The progression from AL2 to AL3 reflects a deliberate and sustained investment in security governance, operational discipline, and risk management. It strengthens SOLIZE's ability to support larger, complex, and globally distributed engineering programs with higher data sensitivity.

"Achieving TISAX AL3 certification is a pivotal milestone for SOLIZE PARTNERS India," said Mahadevan V.S., CEO & Director. "As EU-India collaboration deepens under new trade and industrial frameworks, trust and accountability in data handling are now even more critical. This certification reiterates the rigor and consistency we have built into our engineering and delivery practices."

Beyond compliance, TISAX AL3 reinforces SOLIZE's commitment to trust-based partnerships facilitating secure data exchange between India-based delivery teams and European & global stakeholders. As global organizations are rapidly adopting smart technologies such as AI-based research, design, and manufacturing, SOLIZE remains focused on providing cutting edge technology support while enabling responsible growth by safeguarding information.

Media Contact:
archana.bh@solize.com

About SOLIZE PARTNERS India Pvt. Ltd.

SOLIZE PARTNERS India, a key entity of the SOLIZE Group, provides engineering and technology services across automotive, aerospace & defense, railway, heavy engineering and other industrial domains. The company supports enterprise-level digital transformation through the design and delivery of efficient, future-ready, end-to-end engineering systems, anchored by secure and globally aligned practices.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875779/SOLIZE_PARTNERS_TISAX.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875778/SOLIZE_PARTNERS_Logo.jpg

SOLIZE PARTNERS Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solize-partners-india-achieves-tisax-al3-certification-strengthening-readiness-ahead-of-the-euindia-free-trade-agreement-302677340.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.