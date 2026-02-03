EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Recognized as Leading Application Services IT Vendor for Third Consecutive Year

Cementing its leadership as a digital and AI transformation partner, EPAM earned "Exceptional Performer" status with outstanding client satisfaction ratings across multiple key categories in Whitelane Research's 2025/2026 European study

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital and AI transformation company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Vendor in Europe, earning 'exceptional performer' status and the #1 ranking for both Application Services and General Satisfaction by Whitelane Research, an independent organization specializing in IT sourcing research across Europe.

"We are pleased to be named as a top IT service provider in Europe for the third consecutive year based on client feedback collected by Whitelane Research," said Enver Amdiy, EPAM's Senior Vice President and Head of Business in Europe. "We thank our clients for their continued trust and partnership, which makes this recognition possible. These results are a testament to EPAM's dedication to client success and technological excellence. Achieving top rankings as an Exceptional Performer in both Application Services and General Satisfaction highlights the value our clients place in our capabilities and our commitment to delivering results across their key initiatives."

Whitelane Research's 2025/2026 IT Sourcing Study Europe involved more than 2,500 participants from top IT spending organizations across Europe, who evaluated their nearly 7,000 unique IT sourcing relationships. The rankings are based on key performance indicators and segmented by IT services categories, resulting in one of the most comprehensive and representative reports on the European IT sourcing market. Survey respondents evaluated 37 IT service providers across various performance categories, with EPAM achieving the highest ratings in the following categories:

Application Services: Ranked #1 and named an Exceptional Performer , with a top rating of 83%

and named an , with a top rating of 83% General Satisfaction: Ranked #1 and named an Exceptional Performer , with a top rating of 82%

and named an , with a top rating of 82% Service Delivery Quality: Ranked #1, EPAM received a top rating of 85%

EPAM received a top rating of 85% Account Management Quality: EPAM received a rating of 84%

EPAM received a rating of 84% Innovation: Ranked #1, EPAM received a top rating of 76%

EPAM received a top rating of 76% Transformation: Ranked #1, EPAM received a top rating of 75%

"EPAM's exceptional results in our 2025/2026 IT Sourcing Study highlight their continued prominence as a top IT services provider in Europe," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "For enterprises planning to increase investments in AI and GenAI over the next 2-3 years, selecting an IT partner with robust capabilities such as EPAM is critical to overcoming adoption challenges such as data quality, systems integration and skilled talent."

Recognitions by Whitelane Research for excellent client satisfaction across digital transformation technologies and application services have underscored EPAM's client centricity and strong performance as a leading IT partner across Europe in additional IT sourcing studies throughout 2025, including:

Top IT Vendor in Germany, November 2025

Top IT Vendor in Switzerland, September 2025

Top IT Vendor in the UK, July 2025

Top IT Vendor in the Nordics, April 2025

Top IT Vendor in the Netherlands, March 2025

To see the full survey results, visit: https://whitelane.com/europe-2025-2026/

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on?LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

