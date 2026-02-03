As Infobip celebrates 20 years of customer communication innovation, the AI-first company envisions the future of agentic AI

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip, celebrating two decades of innovation, predicts an imminent and seismic shift in brand-consumer engagement. Moving away from the current application-to-person (A2P) messaging, Infobip forecasts a widespread shift to an agent-to-person model, eventually leading to a fully autonomous agent-to-agent future by 2030.

The Evolution of Engagement

Swift AI adoption is driving enterprises toward agentic AI communication models, which drive autonomous customer communications across all touchpoints. This technology enables hyper-personalization across multiple channels, creating highly engaging content tailored to individual needs.

Silvio Kutic, Infobip CEO, comments: "How we communicate with brands is constantly evolving. In this new agentic AI world, brands must seize the opportunity to take a holistic approach to communication. They must capitalize on the hyper-personalization made available through agentic AI and rich communication channels like RCS and WhatsApp."

The Agent-to-Agent Future

Looking ahead to 2030, Infobip envisions personal AI assistants embedded in smartphones handling complex tasks independently. For example, a user's personal AI could autonomously negotiate with a travel company's AI to research, book, and purchase a holiday based on the user's digital habits and preferences.

The Challenge for Brands

To succeed in this new landscape, businesses must eliminate data silos. Effective AI agents require a unified view of customer touchpoints from marketing to support to deliver the personalized experience consumers will become accustomed to. Currently, business readiness is low, with only about 5% of enterprise AI agent projects reaching production due to unstructured data and internal barriers.

"Enterprises must act now," Kutic emphasizes. "Organizational structures that facilitate seamless data sharing will be the key to successful AI agent adoption. While a personal AI agent booking a holiday might seem futuristic today, brands unable to meet this future will risk losing their competitive edge."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

