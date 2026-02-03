Spanish building-integrated PV (BIPV) manufacturer Onyx Solar is delivering a custom building integrated PV system featuring almost 1,800 solar glass 'louvres' designed to help power Australian tech giant Atlassian's new 39-storey headquarters in downtown Sydney with 100% renewable energyFrom pv magazine Australia Onyx Solar has partnered with Australian building products supplier Metz to provide a bespoke 247 kWp BPIV solution for the Atlassian Central tower currently being built adjacent to Sydney's Central Station. The 182 meter Atlassian tower combines a hybrid mass timber structure surrounded ...

