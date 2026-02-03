Segway Navimow: A Technological Leap Forward: Navimow Unveils Its Most Advanced Robotic Lawn Mower Lineup

From residential lawns to large commercial spaces, Segway Navimow has developed a comprehensive range integrating the most advanced automation technologies. Designed to overcome the main shortcomings of existing products on the market, the result is a perfectly maintained lawn, whatever the terrain constraints.

PARIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Navimow, the World's No.1 Brand in Wire Free Robotic Lawn Mower Volume Sales* has officially launched its 2026 range, pioneering a new era of precision robotic lawn care. Comprising six innovative product lineups-X4 Series, H2 Series, i2 AWD, i2 LiDAR, i2 LiDAR Pro, and Terranox Series-it is delivered technologically advanced solutions for both residential users and professionals.

Developed to address real-world challenges, this new generation of robotic lawn mowers aims to push beyond current market limitations: difficulties in corners and narrow passages, signal loss under trees, complex installations requiring perimeter wires or antennas, limited performance on slopes and uneven terrain, and damage to turf during manoeuvres.

"True technological leadership lies not in chasing impressive specifications, but in whether it can genuinely serve people and integrate into their lives." says George Ren, CEO, Navimow. "The newly launched products are more than technical achievements. They are the embodiment of our core belief that true smartness should be seamless, and technology must carry warmth. Anchored by this philosophy, our mission has always been clear: to enrich life through continuous innovation-enhancing daily experiences in imperceptible yet profound ways, ultimately gifting users with more time, freedom, and peace."

New Navimow 2026 Range: Unmatched Ease of Installation and Use

All Navimow robotic lawn mowers feature true drop and mow installation, with no perimeter wire or relay antenna required. Simply take the robot out of the box and place it on the lawn, and it will automatically begin mapping the area and interpreting real-world lawn conditions.

Once the interactive map is generated-thanks to the GeoSketch function-the mower is ready to start its mowing cycle. Users can view, adjust and control the mower with unmatched accuracy.

Defining up to 120 virtual mowing zones or no-go areas, such as swimming pools or flower beds, becomes effortless. A customisable mowing routine can be programmed for each map using a simple drag-and-drop system.

Finally, for an even more seamless, hands-free experience, voice control functions redefine the interaction between user and machine.

Intelligent Technology for the Ultimate Experience

The Navimow range reaches a new level of excellence thanks to its multimodal navigation architecture. The EFLS LiDAR+,a comprehensive AI Triple Fusion Positioning System, combines three technologies: high-res solid-state LiDAR, high-precision Network RTK positioning, and Vision that provide the robots with intelligent assistance, ensuring exceptional stability.

This fusion enables each new robot to accurately assess real lawn conditions, delivering a continuously active signal and high precision from day one-even in challenging environments such as shaded areas, narrow passages or during nighttime mowing.

In a groundbreaking move, Navimow stands among the first in the industry to integrate solid-state LiDAR technology, which requires no mechanical moving parts. This technology is adapted from advanced autonomous driving systems. It scans the environment at nearly 200,000 points per second to generate an ultra-dense 3D point cloud with no blind spots, capturing every detail to ensure exceptionally stable navigation, day after day. By combining LiDAR with Navimow's proven consumer robotic platform, the brand sets a new benchmark for intelligent garden automation.

Designed to protect turf, the exclusive Xero-turn AWD technology allows the robots to turn on the spot without damaging grass, digging into the soil or leaving clumps behind. By utilising an active steering system, it helps the mowers deliver agile U-turns and zero-turns without scuffing the turf. Meanwhile, Navimow's Traction Control System (TCS) dynamically adjusts torque to prevent slipping, ensuring steady traction on slippery and low-traction ground.

Precision, Reliability and Safety

For complete peace of mind and enhanced theft protection, the robots feature four levels of security, including GPS tracking, a geofenced alarm, a lift alarm, and support for Apple's "Find My" network-allowing the robot to be located even when powered off or offline. Each product includes an integrated 4G module, supporting GPS tracking and Geo-Fence alarm cellular connection, with at least one year of subscription included.

Navimow X4 Series: A Premium Solution for Large Residential Gardens

The Navimow X4 Series has been designed for large residential green spaces requiring intensive mowing, where power, stability and precision are essential.

The X4's Turf-Safe Xero-turn AWD system enables it to tackle slopes of up to 84% (40 degrees), an unmatched capability in the robotic mowing market.

The X4 is also equipped with the MowMentum cutting system, featuring a wide cutting deck with two cutting discs fitted with 12 reinforced blades, two 180W cutting motors, and an intelligent mowing algorithm combined with EdgeSense. This setup guarantees high mowing quality even when grass is dense, coarse or tall, while ensuring clean, precise edge finishing. Thanks to its extended 430mm cutting width, boosted walking speed and hyper-fast charging system, the X4 delivers peak efficiency for large gardens and finishes 2,000 m² in 8 hours.

Navigation relies on the combination of triple-frequency Network RTK, 360° VSLAM, and visual-inertial odometry (VIO) technologies, ensuring centimetre-level mapping accuracy. The EFLS NRTK eliminates the need for any physical antenna.

The X4 is also waterproof (IP66), compatible with Apple's Find My feature, and integrates seamlessly with smart home ecosystems including Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

It is available in three models-X420 recommended for areas of 2,000 m², X430 recommended for areas of 3,000 m², and X450 recommended for areas of 5,000 m².

Navimow H2 Series: Next-Level Precision for Complex Lawns

The Navimow H2 Series is designed for users seeking the highest level of precision and reliability for maintaining complex lawns. It features the EFLS LiDAR+ system, combining LiDAR, Network RTK positioning and Vision within a triple-fusion navigation architecture.

Capable of switching positioning modes in just 20 milliseconds, the EFLS LiDAR+ system ensures uninterrupted operation in all environments, including under trees, in narrow passages and at night. The H2 detects obstacles as small as 1 cm, identifies over 200 types of objects, and delivers optimal stability on slopes of up to 45% (24°), thanks to its Terrain Adapt functions and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The H2 range is available in four models, designed for lawn areas ranging from 600 m² to 3,000 m².

Navimow i2 AWD - The new-generation high-value choice for smart, terrain-ready mowing

The Navimow i2 AWD brings Xero-turn AWD technology to small residential lawns, making it the only all-wheel-drive robotic mower in its category. Its three-wheel drive system conquers 45 percent (24 degree) slopes, while its automotive-grade Electronic Stability Control (ESC) algorithms ensure stable, sideslip-resistant operation for superior hillside mowing. This empowers the mower with enhanced obstacle-crossing capability on rough ground and excellent stability in muddy or slippery conditions.

Its on-demand AWD System automatically activates the third wheel based on terrain conditions to optimize energy consumption, delivering up to 30% energy savings compared with always-on AWD.

The i2 AWD range is available in two versions, recommended for lawn areas of 500 m² and 1000 m².

Navimow i2 LiDAR and i2 LiDAR Pro - Upgraded power and precision for everyday Lawn Maintenance

Thanks to their high-precision LiDAR, the i2 LiDAR and i2 LiDAR Pro integrate GeoSketch functionality, enabling automatic mapping and intuitive customisation. Users can drop and mow to capture a map of their yard and effortlessly customise the map-a truly intuitive app experience.

Both i2 models are powered by a robust three-wheel drive system engineered for challenging terrain. The i2 LiDAR Pro leads in performance, conquering slopes up to 55% (29°), while the i2 LiDAR handles a formidable 45% (24°). This translates to enhanced traverse capability in rough conditions, alongside high stability on slopes, mud, or slippery ground.

The i2 LiDAR and i2 LiDAR Pro ranges are available in five versions, designed for lawn areas ranging from 800 m² to 2,000 m².

Navimow Terranox Series: Navimow's Dedicated Solution for Professional Use

Navimow's Terranox Series, Navimow takes a major strategic step by officially entering the professional services market. Designed for commercial and professional green space maintenance, the Terranox Series is built to cover very large areas of 24,000 m². Equipped with all-wheel drive, the Navimow Terranox Series combines robustness, efficiency and ease of use. It is capable of mowing the equivalent of a full-size football pitch in a single day.

With the launch of these new product lineups, Segway Navimow delivers innovative, high-performance solutions designed to address current market challenges, offering a unified vision of automated lawn care for both residential users and professionals.

For more info, go to navimow.segway.com.

* Data source: Euromonitor International, measured in terms of total brand sales volume in units in 2024, combining both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions; based on research conducted in March-April 2025. Wireless boundary robotic lawnmower is defined as robot lawn mower, used for both residential and commercial applications, that operates without the need for a physical boundary wire to navigate the lawn or field, by adopting technologies such as UWB, Virtual, RTK, 3D Lidar, etc., and typically identified in product name or claim on packaging.

