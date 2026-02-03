Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kiena Mine has received an updated Certificate of Authorization as well as a mine lease for the Presqu'île Zone, a near-surface deposit with direct ramp access to surface, located at the Company's wholly owned Kiena Mine in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Wesdome's President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthea Bath, commented, "We are pleased to share that production from the Presqu'île Zone is expected to commence ahead of schedule, advancing timelines originally set out in our mine plans. Incremental ore from Presqu'île is a key component in achieving Kiena's 2026 production guidance and an important step towards delivering on our fill-the-mill strategy. Once fully ramped up, this new zone is expected to deliver between 250 and 400 tonnes per day of additional ore to Kiena's mill."

Kevin Weston, General Manager of Kiena, added, "I would like to thank the Kiena team for their dedication and hard work on securing the mining lease for Presqu'île and in carefully preparing for upcoming mining activities in a disciplined, safe, and responsible manner. This achievement reflects the high quality of teamwork at Kiena and the collaborative relationships we've built with government."

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

