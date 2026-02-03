Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
WKN: A0JC4E | ISIN: CA95083R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: RKVA
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 11:39
14,620 Euro
+7,70 % +1,045
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50514,61511:51
14,43014,62511:53
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD14,620+7,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.