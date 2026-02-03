International Gemmological Institute: IGI Acquires AGL, Expanding its Global Footprint in Colored Gemstone Certification

MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gemological Institute (IGI), one of the world's largest and most trusted independent diamond grading and certification organizations, today announced the acquisition of American Gemological Laboratories (AGL), a global leader in colored gemstone analysis and provenance reporting. The transaction brings together unmatched global scale and infrastructure with deep scientific expertise, positioning the combined group at the forefront of certification and trust in the global jewelry industry.

The acquisition creates a global platform that combines IGI's industry-leading market reach with AGL's pioneering leadership in colored gemstones. Together, IGI and AGL will deliver enhanced transparency and innovation while preserving the scientific independence and integrity that underpin both organizations.

Tehmasp Printer, Managing Director and Global CEO of IGI, stated, "This is a transformational step for the industry. By combining AGL's scientific leadership with IGI's global platform, we are building a future-ready ecosystem that delivers scale without compromising integrity. Together, we are setting a new global benchmark for consistency in gemstone certification."

Key Highlights:

Strategic Alliance: IGI will provide AGL access to its global infrastructure, thereby providing AGL with the opportunity to expand its colored gemstone certification services beyond the U.S. market. For IGI, the transaction diversifies revenue streams into the fast-growing colored gemstone segment and supports long-term growth through expanded research capabilities.

IGI will provide AGL access to its global infrastructure, thereby providing AGL with the opportunity to expand its colored gemstone certification services beyond the U.S. market. For IGI, the transaction diversifies revenue streams into the fast-growing colored gemstone segment and supports long-term growth through expanded research capabilities. Business Continuity: Chris Smith will continue as President and Chief Gemologist of AGL. The laboratory will remain headquartered in New York, operating independently under its respected brand. No immediate operational changes are planned; both organizations will continue to deliver the same technical standards while collaborating on new tools and provenance services.

Chris Smith will continue as President and Chief Gemologist of AGL. The laboratory will remain headquartered in New York, operating independently under its respected brand. No immediate operational changes are planned; both organizations will continue to deliver the same technical standards while collaborating on new tools and provenance services. Education Leadership: IGI will further strengthen its global training programs by incorporating AGL's specialized scientific knowledge and research methodologies.

IGI will further strengthen its global training programs by incorporating AGL's specialized scientific knowledge and research methodologies. Long-Term Investment: Supported by Blackstone's long-term investment approach, IGI intends to apply a disciplined strategy to support AGL's continued growth and scientific leadership.

Founded in 1977, AGL pioneered country-of-origin reporting in the United States and serves leading luxury brands, auction houses, manufacturers, and private collectors worldwide. The transaction strengthens strategic linkages between the U.S.-the world's largest market for fine jewelry-and India, a global hub for gemstone manufacturing.

Christopher Smith, President and Chief Gemologist of AGL, added, "This acquisition represents a pivotal opportunity for AGL to significantly grow its colored stone services. With the support of Blackstone and the international reach of IGI, AGL will improve and expand the standards of integrity and service on a global scale."

Dev Shetty, Founder & CEO of Jemora Group and former executive of Gemfields and Fura Gems, served as a strategic advisor on the transaction.

https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/anndet_new.aspx?newsid=f9b4cc80-1753-4446-83df-b5023b595f5d

https://investor.igi.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Upload_AGL.pdf

About International Gemological Institute (IGI)

The International Gemological Institute is one of the world's largest and most respected independent gemological laboratories, providing diamond, gemstone and jewelry certification services across a global network of laboratories and educational institutes. IGI serves leading retailers, manufacturers and consumers worldwide, delivering consistent, trusted and transparent grading and certification solutions. IGI operates 35 laboratories and 21 School of Gemology across 10 countries, supporting the industry amid rapid transformation.

For more information, please visit www.igi.org

About American Gemological Laboratories (AGL)

Founded in 1977, American Gemological Laboratories is a premier gemological laboratory specializing in colored gemstone analysis, origin determination and advanced scientific reporting. Renowned for its independence, research-driven approach, and technical leadership, AGL serves major luxury brands, auction houses, retailers, and collectors worldwide.

