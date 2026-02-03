Housing Innovation Challenge Announces Inaugural Academic Teams From Across the Country Competing to Build, Showcase, and Deliver Attainable Housing Solutions

A cohort of 20 university teams will vie for a chance to collaborate with industry partners and bring their designs to life through real-world demonstration, culminating in a public exhibition in Charlotte in October 2027

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / The Housing Innovation Challenge, a national design-build competition uniting students, builders, and innovators to deliver attainable housing solutions, today announced its inaugural cohort of 20 academic teams from across the nation. Teams will compete for an opportunity to advance to a physical build and public exhibition in Charlotte in October 2027. Announced in 2025 as the first stop in a decade-long mission - structured as five two-year cycles hosted in different U.S. cities - the Challenge is designed to compound learning and accelerate adoption of innovations that reduce housing costs. Established by founding partners Housing Innovation Alliance, Meritage Homes, and Home Technology Ventures, with the City of Charlotte serving as the inaugural host city, the Challenge pairs student-led design and engineering with real-world constraints, measurable performance outcomes, and industry collaboration to address affordability and accelerate housing solutions that can scale beyond a single project or city.

"Communities across the nation are wrestling with the rising cost of housing, so we created the Housing Innovation Challenge to help generate more solutions that go beyond a theoretical exercise and become part of our physical neighborhoods," said Dennis Steigerwalt, President of the Housing Innovation Alliance. "What makes this different is the coalition of universities, builders, and industry partners working on the same problem with the same constraints. We're testing ideas that can actually be built, repeated, and improved, not just admired on paper."

20 University Teams Mobilize to Take Action on Housing Affordability

The 20 academic teams that have registered to be part of the inaugural cycle represent a cross-section of disciplines and regions nationwide, bringing together students and faculty focused on architectural design, construction innovation, building performance, materials, and market viability to help reduce the total cost of housing.

Competing teams include:

Appalachian State University + University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill + North Carolina State University

Auburn University

Brigham Young University

University of California, Riverside

Central Piedmont Community College - Honors Program

Clemson University - College of Architecture, Art and Construction

University of the District of Columbia

University of Florida - Sustainability and the Built Environment

Georgia Tech

Harvard - Graduate School of Design

University of Houston

Kean University - School of Public Architecture

Michigan State University

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Pennsylvania State University

University of Texas at Austin

University of Virginia - School of Architecture

Virginia Tech

Washington State University

Willamette University

"Universities are where the next generation of builders, designers, and problem-solvers are being trained," said Bobby Vance, Competition Director and Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech. "Students are living the consequences of today's housing costs. Bringing them into the solution, side by side with industry, creates a pipeline of leaders who understand innovation and attainability pressures firsthand."

How Teams Advance: Real Metrics, Real Constraints, Real Judges

Each team will submit design proposals by March 20 outlining how its solution reduces the total cost of housing by using the H.O.M.E. Framework as the core lens for affordability across the full housing journey. To help ensure proposals are market-relevant, teams will leverage insights identified in collaboration with wave 4 of the America at Home Study and KANTAR MindBase consumer segmentation analysis.

Designs will be reviewed by a panel comprised of representatives from the City of Charlotte, Housing Innovation Alliance, Home Technology Ventures, and national academic and industry experts. Balancing expert evaluation with measured and verified results, all projects should work within, and creatively challenge, existing regulatory frameworks to demonstrate scalable innovation.

Up to 10 finalist teams will be announced on May 20 during the 19th anniversary of the Housing Innovation Summit, at which point the Challenge shifts from concept to construction. Finalists will work alongside homebuilders and industry partners to translate their schematic designs into full-scale homes built in Charlotte, using industrialized and off-site construction methods where possible. Academic teams will continue to lead design development and participate hands-on in fabrication and assembly.

In addition to what gets designed, the Challenge is also about who gets developed. Builder-mentors will bring invaluable field experience to the table and receive a front-row seat to the next generation of housing talent. Working alongside university teams as they test fresh thinking against real constraints, Builders can help pressure-test innovations in a structured environment, strengthening the talent pipeline while surfacing market-ready ideas that can be reliably adopted across projects and markets.

The Full Housing Equation: A Framework for Lowering Costs Across the Board

"The Housing Innovation Challenge is the first coordinated competition to unite every link in the value chain around a shared goal: lowering housing costs," said Vance. "This is proof in practice. We can de-risk new approaches by testing them with industry partners who know how homes get delivered at scale."

To keep innovation grounded in real-world affordability, submissions are evaluated using the H.O.M.E. Framework, which looks beyond construction costs to measure both cost and design performance across the full housing journey. The framework assesses the home production costs (land, labor, materials, and regulations), occupancy costs (financing, taxes, insurance, and fees), maintenance and operation costs over time, and equity access. This helps teams design solutions that lower housing costs through better delivery, better performance, and long-term value, rooting their innovation in what actually drives housing costs over time.

The Long Game: A Platform Designed to Scale Across America

With each cycle lasting two years, the Challenge is structured as an open learning platform that can compound lessons learned from previous cycles. The inaugural cycle will culminate in October 2027 with a public exhibition in Charlotte where the homes will serve as living laboratories for tours, industry workshops, research activities, and policy discussions. When the Challenge concludes, each home is intended to be offered for sale to residents, leaving a legacy in Charlotte and informing a broader catalog of replicable housing approaches.

"The City of Charlotte, with strong leadership from Mayor Vi Lyles, is setting a national benchmark by demonstrating what's possible when a city leans in," said Steigerwalt. "This is a sensational debut, but we're far from the finish line. The Housing Innovation Challenge is a long-horizon platform where each cycle improves the next. Cities, universities, builders, and manufacturers nationwide should be able to see themselves in this effort. The Challenge is an open invitation to bring forward what works and to scale what proves itself."

Partnership opportunities are available for industry partners and housing innovators. For more information, or to inquire about participation or sponsorship, visit www.hic.live.

About the Housing Innovation Challenge

The Housing Innovation Challenge is a national design-build competition and real-world demonstration platform uniting students, builders, and innovators to deliver attainable housing solutions. Announced in 2025 with Charlotte, N.C. selected as the inaugural host city for its first cycle, the Challenge advances finalist designs from concept to construction through a public-facing demonstration where teams validate the home's architectural design, performance, constructability, and market viability. Designed as a 10-year journey with stopping points in five cities, the Challenge is built to scale to future host cities and share what works across markets. The inaugural cycle will culminate in a public exhibition in October 2027, showcasing full-scale homes and the ideas behind them through tours, industry workshops, and research activities, before each home is put on the market for sale. The Challenge is being brought to Charlotte by industry collaborators, and was established by three founding partners: Housing Innovation Alliance, an industry convening and collaboration platform; Home Technology Ventures, which backs housing innovation and helps connect new approaches to adoption; and Meritage Homes, a national homebuilder helping translate ideas into buildable solutions. Together, they unite expertise across the housing value chain to accelerate adoption of replicable solutions. For more information, visit www.hic.live.

