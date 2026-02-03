Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its credit facility, by an incremental $25.0 million, to $75.0 million total committed borrowing availability with its primary lending partner, National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"). This increased access to non-dilutive capital strengthens the Company's ability to support growth investments in its fleet of MobileyeZTM towers, alongside its scaling sales force and enterprise customer efforts, in a way that optimizes its cost of capital.

This expanded credit facility consists of $75.0 million of fully committed capital and an additional uncommitted $25.0 million accordion feature. The terms of the credit facility are otherwise unchanged from those previously announced on October 6, 2025.

The finalization of the expanded credit facility with National Bank coincides with the opening of the Company's new manufacturing facility and monitoring center in Houston, Texas, both of which are now operational as previously scheduled. The increased manufacturing and monitoring capacity, along with the added financing, allows Zedcor to continue to scale its MobileyeZ tower fleet, with production capabilities at the new Houston manufacturing facility now exceeding 50 towers per week.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "We are excited to expand our relationship with National Bank and are thankful for their continued partnership in our growth journey. This enables us to fund strategic growth initiatives, strengthens our balance sheet, and reinforces confidence in our business plan as we scale our security platform across Canada and the United States. After exiting 2025 with more than 2,750 MobileyeZ towers deployed, our focus remains on scaling the fleet meaningfully by the end of 2026, with additional upside from targeted enterprise deployments. Driven by industry-leading service levels and proven security outcomes, our industry-agnostic MobileyeZ security solutions are differentiated by 24/7 Live, Verified Monitoring from security experts at local monitoring centers and continuously evolving artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With our new manufacturing facility and monitoring center in Houston now operational, and weekly production capacity exceeding 50 towers, we are well-positioned to deliver results for our shareholders throughout 2026 and beyond."

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of over 2,800 MobileyeZ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Central and Southern U.S. with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sacramento, California and Jacksonville, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "budget", "should", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, the effect of the credit facility on the Company's business, the expansion of Zedcor's business, fleet expansion, marketing of security services and expansion of Zedcor's service offering to other geographic regions. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements or information because the Company can give no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties, including anticipated manufacturing capacity and expected fleet numbers, expected utilization rates, customer growth, the impact of tariffs on the Company's business and customer buying trends, and changes in the regulatory environment and political landscape in each of Canada and the United States. Although management of the Company believes these expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements or information to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will be proved to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. For this purpose, any statements or information contained herein that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or information, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless the Company is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

