Ingredion Incorporated Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

EPS were $11.18 and $11.13 for full-year 2025, compared with $9.71 and $10.65 for full-year 2024 Cash from operations was $944 million for the full-year 2025, during which the Company returned $435 million to shareholders, including $224 million of share repurchases

The Company expects its full-year 2026 outlook for reported and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $11.00 to $11.80





WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today reported its fourth quarter 2025 and full-year 2025 results.

"We delivered record full-year financial results driven by continued strength in Texture & Healthful Solutions and solid results from our Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM business," stated Jim Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. "These strong performances were partially offset by slower-than-expected operational recovery within our Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./CAN business."

"Texture & Healthful Solutions delivered a solid quarterly performance with 4% sales volume growth, driven by strong demand for our clean label offerings and our expanding solutions portfolio, both of which outpaced net sales growth within the segment. Additionally, specialty starch modernization upgrades at our Indianapolis facility came online during the fourth quarter, further enhancing reliability and expanding our capacity to support texture solutions growth."

"Our Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM segment regained momentum in the fourth quarter, delivering operating income growth for the full year as market conditions improved. In Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./CAN, operational challenges combined with weaker sweetener demand, driven primarily by higher retail prices for canned beverages, impacted results."

"As we enter 2026, we are well-positioned to build on our current Texture & Healthful Solutions momentum, and we anticipate F&II-U.S./CAN will overcome the operational setbacks that meaningfully impacted 2025 results. Supported by strong cash generation and a healthy balance sheet, we will continue to demonstrate disciplined capital allocation to create long-term value for shareholders."

* Reported results are in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles "GAAP." Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP financial measures. See section II of the Supplemental Financial Information entitled "Non-GAAP Information" following the Consolidated Financial Statements for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

4Q24 4Q25 2024 2025 Reported Diluted EPS $ 1.43 $ 2.56 $ 9.71 $ 11.18 Impairment charges 1.20 0.05 1.63 0.11 Restructuring and resegmentation costs 0.06 0.08 0.20 0.17 Net (gain) on sale of business - - (1.29 ) - Tax items and other matters (0.06 ) (0.16 ) 0.40 (0.33 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 2.63 $ 2.53 $ 10.65 $ 11.13

Factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

4Q25 2025 Total items affecting adjusted diluted EPS** (0.10 ) 0.48 Total operating items (0.23 ) 0.13 Margin (0.22 ) 0.39 Volume (0.10 ) (0.47 ) Foreign exchange 0.08 0.06 Other income 0.01 0.15 Total non-operating items 0.13 0.35 Other non-operating income (0.01 ) - Financing costs - 0.03 Tax rate 0.06 0.09 Shares outstanding 0.08 0.23 Non-controlling interests - -

**Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding



Business Review

Total Ingredion

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume S. Korea

Volume* Price/Mix 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 1,800 36 (40) - (39) 1,757 (2%) (4%) Full-Year 7,430 8 (51) (24) (144) 7,219 (3%) (3%)

*Represents loss of volume due to the sale of our South Korea business





Fourth quarter and full-year 2025 net sales decreased 2% and 3% from fourth quarter and full-year 2024. The decrease was driven by lower volume from each of the F&II segments, and price mix, primarily from lower raw material costs, partially offset by T&HS volume increases. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, fourth quarter and full-year 2025 net sales were down 4% and 3% from fourth quarter and full-year 2024.





Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business

Drivers Restructuring/

Impairment Other 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 162 7 (27) 81 (3) 220 36% 31% Full-Year 883 6 6 106 15 1,016 15% 14%

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 248 7 (27) 228 (8%) (11%) Full-Year 1,016 6 6 1,028 1% 1%

Operating Income

Fourth quarter 2025 reported and adjusted operating income were $220 million and $228 million, respectively, an increase of 36% and a decrease of 8% versus the fourth quarter 2024. The difference between reported and adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to restructuring costs associated with our Cost 2 Compete initiatives. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter 2025 were up 31% and down 11%, respectively, from the fourth quarter 2024.





Compete initiatives. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter 2025 were up 31% and down 11%, respectively, from the fourth quarter 2024. Reported and adjusted operating income for full-year 2025 were $1,016 million and $1,028 million, respectively, an increase of 15% and an increase of 1% versus full-year 2024. The difference between reported and adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to restructuring and impairment costs associated with our Cost 2 Compete initiatives.





Texture & Healthful Solutions

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume Price/Mix 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 581 13 25 (28) 591 2% (1%) Full-Year 2,366 37 106 (112) 2,397 1% -%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 94 3 (7) 90 (4%) (7%) Full-Year 350 8 47 405 16% 14%

Fourth quarter 2025 operating income for Texture & Healthful Solutions was $90 million, a decrease of $4 million from the fourth quarter 2024, and full-year 2025 operating income was $405 million, an increase of $55 million from the prior year. The decrease for the quarter was primarily due to one-time SG&A expenses, the effect of which was partially offset by gross profit dollar growth from volume gains in the current period. The increase for the full year was driven by lower raw material and input costs, as well as improved volumes, partially offset by an unfavorable price mix and higher operating expenses. Excluding foreign exchange translational impacts, segment operating income was down 7% for the fourth quarter and up 14% for the full year.





Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume Price/Mix 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 584 24 (17) (4) 587 1% (4%) Full-Year 2,450 (15) (97) 3 2,341 (4%) (4%)

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 121 4 (2) 123 2% (1%) Full-Year 483 - 10 493 2% 2%

Fourth quarter 2025 operating income for Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM was $123 million, an increase of $2 million from the fourth quarter 2024, and full-year 2025 operating income was $493 million, an increase of $10 million from the prior year. The increase in the fourth quarter was driven by favorable input costs and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by lower volume demand. The full year operating income increase was driven by favorable raw material costs and Mexico transactional currency impacts, partially offset by lower volume demand. Excluding foreign exchange translational impacts, segment operating income was down 1% and up 2% for the fourth quarter and the full-year 2025.





Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume Price/Mix 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 511 - (37) (11) 463 (9%) (9%) Full-Year 2,155 (9) (87) (46) 2,013 (7%) (6%)

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 82 - (26) 56 (32%) (32%) Full-Year 373 (3) (55) 315 (16%) (15%)

Fourth quarter 2025 operating income for Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada was $56 million, a decrease of $26 million from fourth quarter 2024 and full-year 2025 operating income was $315 million, a decrease of $58 million from the prior year. The decrease in the fourth quarter and full year resulted primarily from production challenges at one of our large manufacturing facilities and lower-than-expected beverage and food volume demand. Excluding foreign exchange translational impacts, segment operating income was down 32% for the fourth quarter and down 15% for the full year.





All Other**

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume S. Korea

Volume* Price/Mix 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter 124 (1) (11) - 4 116 (6%) (6%) Full-Year 459 (5) 27 (24) 11 468 2% 3%

All Other Operating Income (Loss)

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Fourth Quarter (4) - 7 3 NM NM Full-Year (22) 1 19 (2) NM NM

Fourth quarter 2025 operating income for All Other was $3 million, an increase of $7 million from fourth quarter 2024, and full-year 2025 operating loss was $2 million, an improvement of $20 million from the prior year. The increase for the fourth quarter and full year resulted primarily from improvements in the plant-based protein business, partially offset by lower profits from the Pakistan business.





**All Other consists of the businesses of multiple operating segments that are not individually or collectively classified as reportable segments. Net sales from All Other are generated primarily by sweetener and starch sales by our Pakistan business, sales of stevia and other ingredients from our PureCircle and Sugar Reduction businesses, and pea protein ingredients from our Protein Fortification business.

Other Financial Items

At both December 31, 2025 and 2024, total debt and cash, including short-term investments, were $1.8 billion and $1.0 billion.

Cash from operations for full-year 2025 was $944 million, down from $1,436 million for full-year 2024, reflecting investment in working capital.

Reported net financing costs were $9 million for both the fourth quarter 2025 and the fourth quarter 2024.

Reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the fourth quarter 2025 were 19.3% and 24.0%, compared to 36.2% and 25.2%, for the prior-year period. The two main drivers of the decrease in the reported effective tax rate were the change in value of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and the recapture of U.S. tax benefits, which negatively impacted our tax rate in 2024.

Net capital expenditures for full-year 2025 were $433 million, up $138 million from full-year 2024.





Dividends and Share Repurchases

For full-year 2025, the Company paid $211 million in dividends to shareholders, and in the fourth quarter 2025 declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share that was paid in the first quarter of 2026. During 2025, the Company repurchased 1.8 million outstanding shares of common stock at a net cost of $224 million. To support total shareholder return, the Company is dedicated to continuing to return value to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

2026 Full-Year Outlook

The Company expects its full-year 2026 reported and adjusted EPS to each be in the range of $11.00 to $11.80. This guidance does not assume extraordinary changes in current tax rates, tariffs or trade, or food regulations. This expectation excludes any acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, as well as any potential impairment costs.

The Company expects full-year 2026 net sales to be up low single-digits to mid-single-digits, reflecting greater volume demand and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by price mix. Reported and adjusted operating income are expected to be up low single-digits for full year 2026.

The 2026 full-year outlook assumes the following: Texture & Healthful Solutions operating income is expected to be up low single-digits to mid-single-digits, driven by sales volume growth offset by price mix; Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM operating income is expected to be flat to up low single-digits, reflecting sales volume growth, offset by price mix; Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada operating income is expected to be flat, as operational improvements are offset by input cost increases; and All Other operating income is anticipated to improve by $5 to $10 million from the prior year.

Corporate costs for full-year 2026 are expected to be flat to up low single-digits.

For full-year 2026, the Company expects both the reported and adjusted effective tax rates to be 25.5% to 27.0%.

Cash from operations for the full-year 2026 is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $940 million, reflecting continued investments in working capital as net sales are expected to grow. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to be approximately $400 million to $440 million.

First quarter 2026 outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects net sales to be down low single-digits compared to the same quarter last year, with reported and adjusted operating income expected to be down mid-double-digits, primarily attributable to the challenging comparison with the prior year's robust first quarter 26% increase in adjusted operating income.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Ingredion will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 8 a.m. CT/9 a.m. ET, hosted by Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The call will be webcast in real-time and can be accessed at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. A presentation containing additional financial and operating information will be available on the Company's website above and for download a few hours prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available for a limited time at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About the Company

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Change

%

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Change

%

2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 1,757 $ 1,800 (2%) $ 7,219 $ 7,430 (3%) Cost of sales 1,327 1,351 5,391 5,639 Gross profit 430 449 (4%) 1,828 1,791 2% Operating expenses 211 204 3% 815 782 4% Other operating (income), net (9 ) (6 ) (24 ) (1 ) Restructuring/impairment charges 8 89 21 127 Operating income 220 162 36% 1,016 883 15% Financing costs 9 9 37 39 Net (gain) on sale of business - - - (90 ) Other non-operating expense 4 1 5 3 Income before income taxes 207 152 36% 974 931 5% Provision for income taxes 40 55 238 277 Net income 167 97 72% 736 654 13% Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2 2 7 7 Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 165 $ 95 74% $ 729 $ 647 13% Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders: Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 63.6 65.2 64.2 65.5 Diluted 64.4 66.5 65.2 66.6 Earnings per common share of Ingredion: Basic $ 2.59 $ 1.46 77% $ 11.36 $ 9.88 15% Diluted $ 2.56 $ 1.43 79% $ 11.18 $ 9.71 15%

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)

As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,030 $ 997 Short-term investments 3 11 Accounts receivable, net 1,185 1,093 Inventories 1,227 1,187 Prepaid expenses and assets held for sale 60 67 Total current assets 3,505 3,355 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,526 2,264 Intangible assets, net 1,269 1,264 Other non-current assets 597 561 Total assets $ 7,897 $ 7,444 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 48 $ 44 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and liabilities held for sale 1,268 1,237 Total current liabilities 1,316 1,281 Long-term debt 1,742 1,787 Other non-current liabilities 473 486 Total liabilities 3,531 3,554 Share-based payments subject to redemption 64 60 Redeemable non-controlling interests 7 7 Ingredion stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - authorized 25.0 shares - $0.01 par value, none issued - - Common stock - authorized 200.0 shares - $0.01 par value, 77.8 issued at December 31, 2025 and 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,155 1,152 Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 14.8 and 13.3 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024) at cost (1,555 ) (1,355 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (937 ) (1,086 ) Retained earnings 5,610 5,092 Total Ingredion stockholders' equity 4,274 3,804 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 21 19 Total stockholders' equity 4,295 3,823 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,897 $ 7,444

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash from operating activities (unaudited) Net income $ 736 $ 654 Non-cash charges to net income: Depreciation and amortization 222 214 Mechanical stores expense 67 62 Net (gain) on sale of business - (90 ) Deferred income taxes 6 (15 ) Impairment charges 10 109 Margin accounts 2 21 Changes in other trade working capital (75 ) 396 Other (24 ) 85 Cash provided by operating activities 944 1,436 Cash from investing activities Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net (433 ) (295 ) Proceeds from sale of business 12 255 Purchases of equity securities, net (20 ) (4 ) Other (3 ) (3 ) Cash used for investing activities (444 ) (47 ) Cash from financing activities Payments on debt, net (44 ) (18 ) Commercial paper repayments, net - (327 ) Repurchases of common stock, net (224 ) (216 ) Common stock activity for share-based compensation, net (12 ) 46 Purchases of non-controlling interests - (40 ) Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (211 ) (210 ) Cash used for financing activities (491 ) (765 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 25 (28 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 34 596 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 997 401 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,031 $ 997





Ingredion Incorporated

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except for percentages)

I. Segment Information of Net Sales and Operating Income

Three Months Ended

December 31, Change

Change

Excl. FX

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Change

Change

Excl. FX

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales: Texture & Healthful Solutions (i) $ 591 $ 581 2% (1%) $ 2,397 $ 2,366 1% -% Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM (ii) 587 584 1% (4%) 2,341 2,450 (4%) (4%) Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada (iii) 463 511 (9%) (9%) 2,013 2,155 (7%) (6%) All Other (iv) 116 124 (6%) (6%) 468 459 2% 3% Total Net Sales $ 1,757 $ 1,800 (2%) (4%) $ 7,219 $ 7,430 (3%) (3%) Operating Income (Loss): Texture & Healthful Solutions $ 90 $ 94 (4%) (7%) $ 405 $ 350 16% 14% Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM 123 121 2% (1%) 493 483 2% 2% Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada 56 82 (32%) (32%) 315 373 (16%) (15%) All Other 3 (4 ) NM NM (2 ) (22 ) NM NM Corporate (44 ) (45 ) (2%) (2%) (183 ) (168 ) 9% 9% Adjusted Operating Income 228 248 (8%) (11%) 1,028 1,016 1% 1% Restructuring and resegmentation costs (6 ) (6 ) (13 ) (18 ) Impairment charges (2 ) (83 ) (8 ) (109 ) Other matters - 3 9 (6 ) Total Operating Income $ 220 $ 162 36% 31% $ 1,016 $ 883 15% 14%

Percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

Notes to Net Sales (i) Net of inter-segment sales of $7 million and $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $32 million and $51 million for full-year 2025 and 2024. (ii) Net of inter-segment sales of $12 million and $14 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $51 million and $47 million for full-year 2025 and 2024. (iii) Net of inter-segment sales of $23 million and $19 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $108 million and $89 million for full-year 2025 and 2024. (iv) Net of inter-segment sales of $5 million for both the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $15 million and $16 million for full-year 2025 and 2024.





II. Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as restructuring and resegmentation costs, net gain on sale of business, impairment charges, Mexico tax items, and other specified items. We generally use the term "adjusted" when referring to these non-GAAP amounts.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; so our non-GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 165 $ 2.56 $ 729 $ 11.18 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 5 0.08 11 0.17 Impairment charges (iii) 3 0.05 7 0.11 Other matters (iv) - - (7 ) (0.11 ) Tax item-Mexico (v) (4 ) (0.07 ) (14 ) (0.22 ) Other tax matters (vi) (6 ) (0.09 ) - - Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 163 $ 2.53 $ 726 $ 11.13

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 95 $ 1.43 $ 647 $ 9.71 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 4 0.06 13 0.20 Net (gain) on sale of business (ii) - - (86 ) (1.29 ) Impairment charges (iii) 81 1.20 109 1.63 Other matters (iv) (2 ) (0.03 ) 5 0.07 Tax item-Mexico (v) 6 0.09 18 0.27 Other tax matters (vi) (8 ) (0.12 ) 4 0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 176 $ 2.63 $ 710 $ 10.65

Net income and EPS may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes (i) During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, we recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $6 million and $13 million, respectively, primarily related to decommissioning costs for previously announced plant closures and restructuring activities that occurred during the year. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $6 million and $18 million, respectively, primarily related to restructuring activities that occurred during the year and the resegmentation of the business that was effective January 1, 2024. (ii) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded pre-tax gains of $90 million on the sale of the business in South Korea. (iii) During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, we recorded $4 million and $10 million of pre-tax impairment charges on our equity investments and equipment due to restructuring activities. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded pre-tax impairment charges of $83 million, which primarily related to the cessation of operations at our Vanscoy, Canada and Alcantara, Brazil manufacturing facilities. Also in 2024, we recorded pre-tax impairment charges of $18 million to equity method investments and $8 million related to the cessation of manufacturing operations in the United Kingdom. (iv) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, there were pre-tax benefits of $9 million primarily related to insurance recoveries and a favorable judgment related to certain indirect taxes. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a pre-tax net charge of $7 million for tornado damage incurred at a U.S. warehouse. (v) We recorded tax provisions of $4 million and $14 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact of the Mexico financial statements. (vi) During the three months ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a change in our accrual related to the permanent reinvestment status of a foreign affiliate, a benefit from the reversal of prior year tax contingencies, reversal of recapture of prior year U.S. tax benefits, tax impacts of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and interest on previously recognized tax benefits for certain Brazilian local incentives that were previously taxable.



During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, we changed our permanent reinvestment status of a foreign affiliate, U.S. state deferred tax remeasurement, and tax impacts of the above non-GAAP adjustments. These were partially offset by a benefit from our ability to realize future tax losses in Canada, reversal of prior year tax contingencies, and interest on previously recognized tax benefits for certain Brazilian local incentives that were previously taxable.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, pre-tax) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $ 220 $ 162 $ 1,016 $ 883 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 6 6 13 18 Impairment charges (iii) 2 83 8 109 Other matters (iv) - (3 ) (9 ) 6 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 228 $ 248 $ 1,028 $ 1,016

For notes (i) through (iv), see notes (i) through (iv) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Income before Income Taxes (a)

Provision for Income Taxes (b)

Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 207 $ 40 19.3% $ 974 $ 238 24.4% Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 6 1 13 2 Impairment charges (iii) 4 1 10 3 Other matters (iv) - - (9 ) (2 ) Tax item-Mexico (v) - 4 - 14 Other tax matters (vi) - 6 - - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 217 $ 52 24.0% $ 988 $ 255 25.8%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 152 $ 55 36.2% $ 931 $ 277 29.8% Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 6 2 18 5 Net (gain) on sale of business (ii) - - (90 ) (4 ) Impairment charges (iii) 83 2 109 - Other matters (iv) (3 ) (1 ) 6 1 Tax item-Mexico (v) - (6 ) - (18 ) Other tax matters (vi) - 8 - (4 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 238 $ 60 25.2% $ 974 $ 257 26.4%

For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected* GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share ("GAAP EPS")

to Expected* Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

(unaudited)

Expected EPS Range

for Full-Year 2026

Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance

GAAP EPS $ 11.00 $ 11.80 Adjustments: Adjusted EPS $ 11.00 $ 11.80

.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected* U.S. GAAP Effective Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR")

to Expected* Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR")

(unaudited)

Expected Effective Tax Rate Range

for Full-Year 2026 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP ETR 25.5 % 27.0 % Adjustments: Adjusted ETR 25.5 % 27.0 %