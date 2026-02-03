Avio S.p.A.: 2025 Upgraded Guidance On Backlog And Revenue

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / On 29 January 2026 the Board of Directors of Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") reviewed and approved an upgrade of its guidance for order backlog and net revenues for FY 2025.

In particular, (i) the order backlog is expected to land in a range between EUR 2,100 and 2,200 million (vs. previous guidance as confirmed to the market on 27 October 2025, ranging between EUR 1,700 and 1,800 million), and (ii) net revenues are expected to close in a range between EUR 510 and 540 million (vs. previous guidance as confirmed to the market on 27 October 2025, ranging between EUR 450 and 480 million).

The upgrade of the 2025 guidance is driven by both the substantial amount of orders signed in Q4 2025 and faster than anticipated execution.

The other economic indicators of the 2025 guidance are confirmed, in line with the figures as confirmed on 27 October 2025:

EBITDA Reported: EUR 27 - 33 million

EBITDA Adjusted: EUR 30 - 36 million

Net Income: EUR 7 - 10 million

All the FY 2025 results still remain subject to audit by the independent auditor. The Board of Directors of Avio will review and approve FY 2025 consolidated results on March 12, 2026, in accordance with the current financial calendar of the Company.

Giulio Ranzo, Chief Executive Officer of Avio, commented "Strong commercial momentum and growing order intake made us move faster and led to higher cash advances. Jointly with the proceeds of the recently completed capital increase, it leads to a positive net financial position at 2025 year-end close to EUR 600 million. Avio's solid execution capabilities were also underscored by higher-than-expected revenue progress, strengthening our confidence in a sustained value-creation path for our shareholders".

