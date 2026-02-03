Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Aqylon Nexus Limited (BSE: 530943) (NSE: SABTNL) (formerly known as Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited), a publicly listed Indian company focused on next-generation digital infrastructure, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MBuzz Technologies, Middle East, a global technology solutions provider and an NVIDIA AI Factory Partner, to explore opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI-ready hyperscale data centres, and AI cloud infrastructure.

Tapping into India's Rapidly Growing AI & Data Centre Market

India is emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing markets for AI adoption, hyperscale data centres, and cloud-based computing, driven by enterprise digital transformation, data localisation requirements, and increasing demand for GPU-powered AI workloads. States such as Telangana are positioning themselves as preferred destinations for large-scale AI and data centre investments.

Against this backdrop, the MoU provides a framework for Aqylon Nexus Limited and MBuzz Technologies to evaluate and explore collaboration opportunities aligned with India's growing role in the global AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Scope of the MoU: AI, Hyperscale & Global Markets

Under the MoU, the parties will explore potential cooperation in areas including:

AI-driven platforms, applications, and enterprise solutions

AI-ready hyperscale and edge data centre infrastructure

High-performance computing (HPC) and GPU-accelerated ecosystems

Evaluation of opportunities across India, the Middle East, and other mutually agreed international geographies

Collaboration with an NVIDIA AI Factory Partner

MBuzz Technologies, headquartered in the Middle East, is an NVIDIA AI Factory Partner with experience in deploying advanced AI platforms, GPU-based computing environments, and data centre enablement solutions. Through this MoU, the parties intend to assess the potential application of NVIDIA-based AI technologies and AI factory architectures in future digital infrastructure initiatives, subject to further agreements and approvals.

Positioning for Long-Term AI Infrastructure Opportunities

The MoU aligns with Aqylon Nexus Limited's long-term focus on building scalable, sustainable, and AI-ready digital infrastructure to serve enterprise customers in India and global markets. As AI increasingly becomes foundational to modern enterprises, demand for AI-optimised data centres and cloud infrastructure is expected to continue rising.

The MoU is non-binding in nature and does not involve any equity participation between the parties. Any definitive agreements, if entered into, will be subject to due diligence, internal approvals, and applicable regulatory compliances.

About Aqylon Nexus Limited

Aqylon Nexus Limited (formerly Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited) is a publicly listed company focused on developing AI-ready hyperscale data centre infrastructure and cloud-based digital services. The Company is building capabilities across AI infrastructure, next-generation computing, and digital platforms to support enterprise and global market requirements.

About MBuzz Technologies, Middle East

MBuzz Technologies is a global technology solutions provider headquartered in the Middle East and an NVIDIA AI Factory Partner, specialising in AI infrastructure, GPU-accelerated computing, and hyperscale data centre enablement.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including regulatory approvals, market conditions, and the execution of definitive agreements. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial guidance or investment advice.

Source: Aqylon Nexus Limited