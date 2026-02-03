Wolfden Resources Corp.: Wolfden Announces Positive Preliminary Drill Results at its Rockland Gold Project in Nevada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive partial drill results on its Rockland Gold Project, located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA (Figures 1 and 2). The program consisted of three drill holes for 1,600 total metres, designed to test below significant historical drill results that ended in mineralization, including 146.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq* in hole PG-32 and 85.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq* in hole PG-36C.

The first and third holes of the program, REP18 and REP 22, were drilled below holes PG-32 and 36C to test the extent and potential continuation of the broad mineralized zone intersected in hole PG-32. Hole REP22 was a scissor hole, drilled opposite to REP18 and PG-32, in order to better determine the geometry and extent of the mineralized zone (Figure 3).

"We are pleased that holes REP18 and 22 better defined the orientation of the mineralized zone", stated Ron Little, CEO for Wolfden. "The drilling, particularly the intercept in REP22 strongly suggests that the mineralized zone dips steeply to the east, beyond the end of hole PG-32, having intersected a mineralized interval 100.0 metres between 250.0 and 350.0 metres down hole, and with a preliminary average gold grade similar to that of hole PG-32 from 292.5 to 348.5 metres down the hole. As a result, further drilling is warranted to test for the continuation of the zone down dip to the East and to evaluate the potential for higher-grade feeder zone to this large-disseminated gold system (Figure 3 proposed holes P1 and P2)".

Hole REP18, intersected mineralization below and parallel to that intersected in hole PG32, but with a lower tenor than hole 32- this is not unexpected given the distance between holes and the apparent orientation of the mineralized zone relative to that of the drill hole. Visually, both holes (REP18 and 22) host the same altered flow-banded rhyolite with similar intensities of alteration and abundances of fine-grained sulphide observed in the historical holes (PG-36C and -32 (Figure 4). Some study work, including interpretation of hyperspectral data collected, will be undertaken on the core to help determine the mineral associations of the host rhyolite, and perhaps help vector toward mineralization with higher gold grades.

The Company's third drill hole in the program, REP25, was a 300-meter step-out hole drilled to a depth of 572 metres beneath Target Hill (Target #4 on Figure 2). The hole is situated near the NE end of a 1.7km long structural corridor characterized by the presence of altered rhyolite. Target Hill is a highly altered rhyolite dome from which historical drill hole PG30 returned a 315.5 metre zone of alteration and mineralization grading 0.1 g/t AuEq (Figure 5). Although subeconomic in grade, the broad intercept of anomalous gold with strong alteration suggested strong potential for better grade at depth. Visuals for REP25 indicate that similar intensely altered flow-banded rhyolite carries fine-grained sulphide, like that seen in REP18 and 22. Preliminary results for REP25 indicate that some intervals carry higher gold grades than those intersected in PG30, and although a high-grade feeder was not intersected at depth in this REP25, the results add valuable information to help guide exploration drilling in this area, including a possible scissor hole to test for a steeply westerly-dipping controlling structure.

The assay results depicted in the figures remain incomplete in that they do not include analyses for silver, and for elements included in standard multi-element analytical packages. In addition, a number of samples returned results above the 5.0 g/t Au laboratory threshold and are presently being re-assayed to determine final grades. A few samples also require re-assay in order to pass the QAQC protocol. Given the time frame taken months to receive the results to date, and that expected for the remaining results, the Company settled on providing preliminary drill results presented solely in sectional view (Figures 3 & 5), and will provide detailed tabulated results once final assays and geochemical data are completed.

While awaiting the final geochemical results, the Company will determine the potential timing of, and budget for, additional drilling at Rockland, which Wolfden has optioned and in which it can earn up to a 75% interest in, as outlined in the Company's news release dated February 25, 2025. The Company believes that it has invested enough in the Rockland Project to date to earn a 51% interest in the project, where only US$500,000 in option payments remain for the Company and its optionee partner, Evergold Corp., to earn an 100% interest.

Rockland - QA/QC Comment

All historically stated drill results are based on hole lengths and were calculated from a validated drill database that includes work from several different companies. Holes 30 to 38C were drilled in 2006 and 2007 with a complete QA/QC program that included reverse circulation samples averaging 9 kilograms in weight that were collected over five-foot intervals from a wet splitter. Occasional duplicate samples were taken in the same manner. Control samples, including standard pulps and crushed marble blanks, were inserted into the sample sequence at a frequency of approximately one in every 10 samples. The samples were prepared and fire assayed for gold and multi-element analysis by a reputable laboratory in Sparks, Nevada. All drill core was HQ in size, photographed, logged, and measured for RQD (Rock Quality Density) and recovery, prior to sampling. Sample intervals were typically chosen to follow actual core block/run intervals to a maximum of five feet per sample. Control samples including standard pulps and crushed marble blanks were inserted randomly in the sample number sequence to check and verify lab accuracy. Historical control samples were inserted every tenth sample and more frequently in well mineralized zones. The recent drill program inserted alternating control and blank samples every twentieth sample.

About Wolfden

Wolfden is a North American exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including precious, base, and critical metals that represent significant development projects with the potential to produce domestic supply of strategic metals.

For further information please contact Ron Little, President & CEO at (807) 624-1136.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Little, P.Eng., President and CEO, and Jeremy Ouellette, VP Project Development, who are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

* True widths unknown. Calculation of AuEq uses gold price of US$2000/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. The historical drilling gold to silver ratio is approximately 9:1.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events, including the potential for projects to be domestic sources of ethically produced base and critical metals for the expansion of renewable energy in North America. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, metal price assumptions, cash flow forecasts, permitting, land transactions, community and other regulatory approvals, and the timing and completion of exploration programs in the USA and Canada, and the respective drill results. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties: (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; (iv) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. Rockland Property Location Map

Figure 2. Rockland Chargeability Plan Map at a vertical depth of 200 m below surface including gold-bearing surface grab samples

Figure 3. Rockland Target #1 Cross Section A-A' for holes REP18 and 22

Figure 4. Photo of Altered Rhyolite Drill Core - REP 18, PG 36C laying on box from REP 18 and REP25 box

Figure 5. Rockland Target #4 Cross Section including hole PG-30 and REP25

SOURCE: Wolfden Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/wolfden-announces-positive-preliminary-drill-results-at-its-rockland-gold-project-1132930