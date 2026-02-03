Anzeige
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
03.02.2026 12:42 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

For immediate release

03 February 2026

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 January 2026, it had portfolio investments in A Non-Voting Ordinary Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have a stated investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732


