Get Spiffy, Inc.: Spiffy and Blink AI Automotive Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Mobile Service for Automotive Dealers

New integration aligns intelligent scheduling with mobile service execution to expand convenience, efficiency, and scale for dealers and OEM programs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / From the show floor at NADA2026, Spiffy , the mobile operating system for automotive service execution and Blink AI Automotive, the AI-powered operating system for customer engagement in automotive retail, today announced a strategic integration partnership designed to help dealerships more efficiently deploy and scale mobile service.

The partnership brings together two complementary strengths: Spiffy's proven mobile operating system for auto services with Blink AI Automotive's intelligent customer engagement and scheduling capabilities. Together, the companies enable dealerships to offer a seamless, end-to-end mobile service experience that is simple for customers to schedule and efficient for dealer teams to operate.

"Mobile service is becoming an essential part of how dealers and OEMs extend convenience and access for their customers," said Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI Automotive. "By bringing together intelligent scheduling with proven mobile service execution, this partnership helps dealers deliver a seamless experience that benefits customers, dealer teams, and OEM programs alike."

Through the integration, Blink AI Automotive serves as the customer-facing orchestration layer-capturing service needs, managing scheduling, and delivering proactive communications-while Spiffy provides the automated, optimized mobile service eligibility routing and service monitoring for the dealer's fixed operations team.

"The challenge in mobile service has never been demand-it's execution at scale," said Karl Murphy, CEO of Spiffy. "Spiffy is built to be the mobile operating system for fixed operations, turning customer intent into consistent, profitable service execution. By integrating with Blink AI Automotive, we're closing the loop between intelligent scheduling and real-world fulfillment so dealers can scale mobile service as a core operating channel, not a side project."

Built for Dealers, Dealer Groups, and OEM Programs

The Spiffy and Blink AI Automotive partnership is designed to support a wide range of automotive retail environments, including:

Individual dealerships looking to introduce or expand mobile service

Dealer groups seeking a consistent approach across multiple rooftops

OEM initiatives focused on improving service access, retention, and customer satisfaction

The integrated solution complements existing service lane operations, enabling dealers to extend capacity and convenience without disrupting established workflows.

Importantly, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to dealer-centric design and practical execution, ensuring that mobile service programs can be scaled thoughtfully and sustainably.

Delivering Measurable Value

By aligning customer engagement with mobile service execution, Spiffy and Blink AI Automotive aim to help dealers:

Make mobile service easy for customers to discover and schedule

Eliminate manual coordination for dealer staff

Improve utilization and efficiency of mobile service assets

Support scalable service strategies across regions and brands

The partnership is non-exclusive and reinforces both companies' commitment to open collaboration in support of dealer and OEM priorities.

Showcased at NADA2026

The integrated Spiffy and Blink AI Automotive solution will be showcased throughout NADA2026, with live demonstrations and discussions focused on how mobile service can be implemented effectively at scale.

Dealers, dealer groups, and OEM representatives are invited to meet with both teams in Las Vegas during the show-visit Spiffy at Booth 6619N and Blink AI at Booth 6453N, or book a demo at getspiffy.com/nada.

About Spiffy

Spiffy is the mobile operating system for automotive service execution, purpose-built to help dealerships and OEM programs deploy and scale mobile service with operational consistency and economic discipline. The platform manages the full lifecycle of mobile service-from service eligibility and intelligent scheduling logic to routing, technician workflows, quality control, payments, and performance reporting.

With more than 4 million services completed and over 11 years of real-world mobile operations experience, Spiffy enables fixed operations teams to confidently extend service beyond the bay while maintaining control, efficiency, and brand standards at scale.

Spiffy measures success by helping customers increase fixed operations capacity, improve asset utilization, drive incremental revenue and profitability, and strengthen long-term customer retention across both mobile and in-bay service channels.

About Blink AI Automotive

Blink AI Automotive is the AI-powered operating system for customer engagement in automotive retail. The platform helps dealerships and dealer groups orchestrate service demand, scheduling, communications, and follow-up across channels-driving greater efficiency, improved customer satisfaction, and stronger long-term retention.

