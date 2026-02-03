EQS-News: OneDosh / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

OneDosh Raises $3M Pre-Seed to Build Stablecoin-Powered Infrastructure for Cross-Border Payments



03.02.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

OneDosh Raises $3M Pre-Seed to Build Stablecoin-Powered Infrastructure for Cross-Border Payments The pre-seed funding will be used to expand into additional payment corridors, deepen liquidity partnerships, and support senior team hires LAGOS, Nigeria, February 3, 2026/APO Group/ -- OneDosh ( www.OneDosh.com ), a fintech company focused on stablecoin-powered payments, has raised $3 million in pre-seed funding to develop infrastructure aimed at improving how individuals and businesses move money across borders. Founded in February 2025 by Jackson Ukuevo (Co-Founder & CEO), Godwin Okoye (Co-Founder), and Babatunde Osinowo (Co-Founder), OneDosh was shaped by the founders' firsthand experiences navigating blocked cards, frozen accounts, delayed international transfers, and currency restrictions while living and travelling globally. These challenges highlighted a consistent gap between the demand for seamless global payments and the systems available to support them. Today, OneDosh operates in the United States and Nigeria, two active remittance corridors with strong demand for faster and more flexible payment solutions. Through our platform, users can transfer funds from the U.S. to Nigeria, hold value in stablecoins, and spend using stablecoin-powered cards compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, subject to network and regional availability. Commenting on OneDosh's mission, Jackson Ukuevo, Co-Founder & CEO said, "Millions of people are locked out of efficient cross-border payments because legacy systems are slow, expensive, and restrictive. OneDosh is building the infrastructure to change that, starting with the U.S.-Nigeria corridor and expanding from there. This funding helps us turn stablecoins into practical payment solutions for real people and businesses." Beyond our current consumer-facing products, we are building payment infrastructure designed to connect wallets, cards, and markets into a single programmable system. Our approach focuses on enabling compliant, real-world use cases for stablecoins, particularly in regions where traditional cross-border payment systems remain costly or inefficient. OneDosh's founding team brings experience from organisations such as ZeroHash, Plaid, and Amazon, with backgrounds spanning payments infrastructure, compliance operations, and large-scale product development. The pre-seed funding will be used to expand into additional payment corridors, deepen liquidity partnerships, and support senior team hires. These efforts are intended to boost capacity to support cross-border spending and settlement use cases as adoption of digital payment technologies continues to grow. With the increasing interconnectedness of global commerce, OneDosh aims to contribute infrastructure designed to support faster, more accessible cross-border payments using stablecoins as a settlement layer. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of OneDosh. Contact: marie@apo-opa.org Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/3ZRv7SA



