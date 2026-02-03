CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Smoking Scholars Bronx Dispensary as Major Distributor for High-Demand Dubai Mushroom Chocolate

With the global functional mushroom market projected to exceed $30+ billion and forecasted to grow at an estimated 9-12% CAGR, this strategic Bronx, New York distribution expansion positions CBDL to capture accelerating consumer demand, drive repeat retail velocity, and unlock scalable, high-margin revenue channels.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), a fast-growing wellness and cannabinoid company focused on premium, trend-driven consumer products, today announced that Smoking Scholars, a well-established dispensary located in the Bronx, New York, has expanded its relationship with the Company to become a major distributor of CBDL's Dubai Mushroom Chocolate - one of the most in-demand functional wellness confections currently gaining traction across dispensary and specialty retail channels.

This expansion follows strong in-store performance of existing CBDL products already carried by Smoking Scholars, validating both consumer demand and retailer confidence. The addition of Dubai Mushroom Chocolate represents a strategic next step in maximizing shelf productivity and increasing average transaction value at the retail level.

Capitalizing on a Rapidly Expanding Consumer Trend

Functional mushroom products have transitioned from niche to mainstream, fueled by growing consumer awareness around wellness, mood, cognitive support, and lifestyle optimization. Mushroom-infused chocolates, in particular, have emerged as a top-performing category, combining indulgence with functionality - a key driver of repeat purchasing behavior.

Dubai Mushroom Chocolate sits directly at the intersection of premium confectionery, alternative wellness, and experiential products, making it an ideal offering for high-traffic urban dispensaries like Smoking Scholars.

Strategic Retail Placement with Immediate and Long-Term Upside

Smoking Scholars' Bronx location services a dense, high-volume consumer base in one of the most competitive retail markets in the country. Management believes this placement offers immediate revenue opportunity while simultaneously serving as a scalable blueprint for broader dispensary expansion throughout New York and other major metropolitan markets.

As CBDL continues to focus on products that demonstrate strong velocity, attractive margins, and repeat demand, management expects Dubai Mushroom Chocolate to play a meaningful role in driving incremental revenue and strengthening the Company's retail portfolio.

Executive Commentary

"This expansion reflects exactly how we are building CBDL - through performance-driven partnerships and products that consumers actively seek out," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "Smoking Scholars has already demonstrated strong results with our existing product line, and the addition of Dubai Mushroom Chocolate positions us to further capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments in functional wellness. We believe this is a meaningful opportunity to increase retail revenue today while opening doors for additional distribution tomorrow."

Momentum That Opens Doors

With the functional mushroom sector experiencing sustained growth and increasing dispensary adoption, CBDL continues to execute on a strategy centered around real-world retail validation, disciplined expansion, and long-term shareholder value creation. Management anticipates that successful performance at Smoking Scholars will help accelerate conversations with additional dispensaries and specialty retailers seeking differentiated, high-demand products.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a wellness and cannabinoid company focused on the development, marketing, and distribution of innovative products across the CBD, hemp, and functional wellness sectors. The Company is committed to expanding retail distribution, increasing revenue-generating opportunities, and delivering sustainable value for shareholders.

Lisa Nelson

CEO

