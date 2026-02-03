The WTO ruled that U.S. clean energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act violate international trade rules by giving domestic products preferential treatment over Chinese goods. The decision specifically targets the ITC and PTC Domestic Content Bonus Credits.The World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled that U.S. investment tax credits (ITCs) and production tax credits (PTCs) for domestic clean energy manufacturing under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) violate multiple articles of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 (GATT 1994), a WTO framework designed to promote fair trade ...

