ABBYY announced today the tour dates for ABBYY Ascend taking place in Nashville, Tennessee April 16, Brussels, Belgium May 6, Bengaluru in Summer and Singapore this Fall. Visit ABBYY Ascend 2026 to register your interest to attend.

The newly unified ABBYY Ascend brand consolidates ABBYY's previous event series-AI Summit, AI Pulse Developer Conference, and the Ascend virtual event-into one cohesive, premium program.

This year's theme, "Turning Complexity into Clarity," will navigate attendees from AI experimentation to delivering measurable results. ABBYY Ascend will showcase how purpose-built Document AI transforms business-critical documents into actionable insights that drive operational efficiency, enhance workforce productivity, and elevate customer experiences.

"ABBYY Ascend 2026 isn't just another event-it's where the future of enterprise AI takes shape," said Maxime Vermeir, Vice President of AI Strategy and Product Marketing. "From groundbreaking advancements in Document AI to hands-on experiences like the hackathon, we're giving attendees the tools, insights, and inspiration to tackle their biggest challenges head-on. If you're ready to move beyond the AI hype and start delivering real results, this is the event for you."

What to Expect at ABBYY Ascend 2026:

Attendees will be empowered with the skills to streamline operations in the agentic ecosystem, enhance accuracy while reducing costs, and ensure compliance with leading AI governance. They'll learn how ABBYY products deliver the contextual understanding agentic automation needs to operate effectively across industries such as financial services, insurance, logistics and healthcare.

New at each event is the expansion of the ABBYY Hackathon to European and North American Ascend locations due to its popular demand and success at ABBYY's Bengaluru competition. This year's competition will challenge developers to push the boundaries of what's possible to solve real-world business problems using ABBYY's cutting-edge technologies. Interested participants must complete an online submission with a video of their solution at least 10 days prior to the event they plan to attend. Visit ABBYY Ascend 2026 Hackathon to learn more and register for the competition.

Why Attend?

ABBYY Ascend will inspire automation leaders, developers, and line-of-business owners with purpose-built AI advancements in each sector. With expert keynotes, customer spotlights, developer labs, competitions and breakout sessions, ABBYY Ascend helps your organization gain clarity on how Document AI provides the context needed to enable Agentic Automation, AI Governance, and more.

Join us at ABBYY Ascend 2026 and be part of the conversation shaping the future of enterprise AI. Learn more and secure your spot at a location near you at: https://digital.abbyy.com/main-ascend-2026.

About ABBYY:

ABBYY helps organizations optimize processes, accelerate decisions, and drive better outcomes with Process AI and Document AI. More than 10,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies, rely on ABBYY's 35 years of innovation to turn business data into actionable insights that improve the way we work and live. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and offices in 13 countries, ABBYY leads the way for smarter agentic automation. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

