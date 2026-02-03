Frozen Bakery Products Market worth $34.61 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The Frozen Bakery Products Market is estimated at USD 26.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Frozen Bakery Products Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 26.80 billion

USD 26.80 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 34.61 billion

USD 34.61 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 5.2%

Frozen Bakery Products Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is supported by rising urbanization, evolving consumer preferences for convenient and ready-to-bake foods, and the expansion of modern retail and foodservice channels. Strengthening cold-chain infrastructure and broader product availability across supermarkets, hypermarkets, and quick-service restaurants continue to reinforce market demand.

Among types, the bread segment is projected to hold the largest market share by 2030.

By distribution channel, the foodservice providers segment is poised to register the highest CAGR of 6.0%.

The ready-to-bake segment accounted for 42.08% of the frozen bakery market, by form of consumption, in 2024.

By specialty type, the non-specialty segment is projected to have a large share.

Europe accounted for 57.07% of the frozen bakery products market in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=789

The frozen bakery products market is experiencing steady growth as manufacturers improve freezing methods to preserve freshness, extend shelf life, and deliver convenient bakery solutions. Products include bread varieties, pizza crusts, cakes, pastries, and other formats, available in ready-to-proof, ready-to-bake, and ready-to-eat categories. Demand is rising for specialty options such as fortified, gluten-free, organic, low-calorie, and sugar-free products, alongside traditional non-specialty offerings. Distribution spans conventional stores, specialty bakery outlets, and foodservice providers, including HORECA and institutional catering, where frozen formats support operational efficiency, consistent quality, and reduced waste. Growth is further driven by expanding cold-chain infrastructure and increasing consumer preference for convenient, high-quality bakery items.

By form of consumption, the ready-to-bake segment accounts for significant market share

The ready-to-bake segment, which includes partially baked frozen products such as bread, pizza crusts, croissants, and other pastries, plays a central role in the frozen bakery products market by balancing convenience, freshness, and quality. These products allow consumers, retailers, and foodservice operators to finish baking on demand, delivering freshly baked aroma, texture, and taste with minimal preparation. Ready-to-bake formats also support consistent product quality, reduce waste, and enable efficient inventory management across grocery stores, in-store bakeries, and HORECA channels. The segment's strong market presence is driven by rising demand for convenient meal components, expanding adoption in quick-service and institutional foodservice, and increasing availability of specialty formulations, including gluten-free and organic options. As a result, ready-to-bake products continue to maintain a significant share of the global frozen bakery sector.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=789

By specialty type, specialty segment estimated to maintain strong growth

The specialty segment, including fortified, gluten-free, organic, low-calorie, and sugar-free frozen bakery products, is poised to sustain strong growth as consumers increasingly prioritize health, dietary needs, and clean-label ingredients. These products meet rising demand for functional nutrition, allergen-friendly formulations, and lifestyle-driven preferences such as low-sugar or calorie-controlled diets. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with enhanced nutrient profiles, alternative flours, and natural ingredients, while improving taste and texture through advances in dough processing and freezing technologies. Retailers and food service operators are also broadening their specialty offerings to meet growing expectations for healthier bakery options without compromising convenience. As awareness of nutrition and wellness continues to rise globally, the specialty segment is expected to remain a key contributor to market expansion within the frozen bakery category.

Based on region, North America accounts for significant market share

North America accounts for a significant share of the frozen bakery products market, supported by its established retail infrastructure, widespread availability of frozen foods, and strong supermarket chains that routinely stock frozen bakery categories. The region benefits from a well-developed cold-chain network that facilitates the distribution of products such as frozen bread, pastries, pizza crusts, and ready-to-bake items. Regulatory oversight by agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) establishes standardized guidelines for food safety, storage, and labeling, ensuring consistent product quality across the market. Additionally, North America's large foodservice sector, including quick-service restaurants, cafés, and institutional catering, uses frozen bakery products for operational efficiency and menu consistency. These factors collectively contribute to the region's sustained participation in the global frozen bakery products market.

Top Companies in the Frozen Bakery Products Market

The report profiles key players such as Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), ARYZTA AG (Switzerland), Europastry (Spain), Lantmännen Unibake (Sweden), Vandemoortele (Belgium), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Kellogg Company (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Bakers Circle (India), Flowers Foods (US), Rich Products Corporation (US), Dr. Oetker KG (Germany), Sunbulah Group (Saudi Arabia), La Lorraine Bakery Group (Belgium), and Premier Foods Group Limited (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=789

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Frozen Foods Market by Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat and seafood Products, Plant-Based Protein, Convenience Food and ready Meals, Pet Food), Consumption, Type, Distribution Channel Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Food Inclusions Market by Type (Chocolate, Fruit & Nut, Cereal, Confectionery), Application (Cereal Products, Snacks & Bars, Bakery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Chocolate & Confectionery Products), Form, Flavor and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/frozen-bakery-market.asp

Visit Our Website:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/frozen-bakery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frozen-bakery-products-market-worth-34-61-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302677197.html