Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
HIZENERGY Hosts High-Level Delegation from Benelux Chamber of Commerce to Explore European Energy Storage Market Collaboration

HEFEI, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIZENERGY hosted a high-level delegation from the Benelux Chamber of Commerce, led by Vice Chairman Pierre Mirochnikoff, during a two-day visit to the company's headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Hefei. The visit focused on exploring opportunities for HIZENERGY to expand its presence in the European energy storage market. The delegation toured HIZENERGY's new €14 million headquarters campus, which integrates R&D, manufacturing, and corporate operations. Delegates also observed the company's automated production lines for utility-scale energy storage systems and its 24/7 global service center, gaining first-hand insight into its technical capabilities and quality assurance processes.


Discussions during the visit centered on three key areas: understanding market entry pathways into the Benelux countries, exploring potential localized energy storage project opportunities, and exchanging views on policy frameworks that support cross-border clean energy innovation. These conversations aimed to align on the regulatory and market requirements for energy storage solutions in Europe, as well as the region's sustainability and decarbonization goals. This engagement reflects HIZENERGY's commitment to building meaningful connections across Europe and its focus on delivering tailored, sustainable energy storage solutions that support the continent's journey toward a net-zero future.


About HIZENERGY

HIZENERGY specializes in providing energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, with Power Conversion Systems (PCS) at its core. The company is committed to addressing the key challenges and needs associated with energy storage in these sectors. Embracing the mission of "Flexible Energy for All", HIZENERGY aims to deliver efficient, intelligent, safe and reliable energy storage solutions for its C&I clients.

Contact:
Johnny Han
johnny@huaz-tec.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874636/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874635/HIZENERGY_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hizenergy-hosts-high-level-delegation-from-benelux-chamber-of-commerce-to-explore-european-energy-storage-market-collaboration-302677003.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
