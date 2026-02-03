Security Journey Unveils Developer Manifesto as the Foundation for a Reimagined Platform in the Age of AI

The manifesto guides a developer-first platform experience with hands-on AI/LLM security training, GitHub-driven risk intelligence, and Aspen: Guardian AI to prevent repeat AI-assisted coding mistakes.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Journey, a leader in secure code training and secure development education, today announced the launch of its Developer Manifesto, a clear call to action for how secure software must be built in the age of AI. The manifesto serves as both a declaration of values and the foundation for a fully reimagined Security Journey platform, introducing a modernized user experience and a powerful set of new, developer-first capabilities.

AI is fueling one of the most exciting shifts the industry has seen in decades. Developers now have tools that accelerate creativity, amplify capability, and remove friction from the development process. Security Journey's manifesto acknowledges this moment not with caution, but with confidence: AI empowers developers, but developers still guide the decisions that determine security.

Redefining the Future of Software Security

While AI has dramatically increased development velocity, it has also created an opportunity for organizations to rethink how security fits into modern workflows. Rather than viewing AI as a source of risk, Security Journey frames it as a catalyst for better, faster, more secure development-when paired with empowered developers and continuous learning.

The updated manifesto emphasizes:

AI expands what developers can achieve, helping them build more, build faster, and explore new solutions.

Security must evolve alongside AI, supporting - not slowing - development.

Developers remain the decision-makers, guiding AI, validating its output, and shaping secure outcomes.

Security Journey is the bridge between developers, AI-assisted coding, and secure development practices.

"AI is transforming how software is created, and that's good for developers-and good for security," said Dan Newton, CEO of Security Journey. "Our updated Developer Manifesto leans into the tremendous potential of AI. It celebrates developers' ability to lead this transformation and outlines how we help them harness AI's power with clarity, confidence, and security."

A Developer-First Platform Built for an AI-Driven Future

Guided by the principles of the manifesto, Security Journey's redesigned platform focuses on enabling developers to grow, apply, and continuously improve secure development skills in real environments-both with and without AI.

Key platform updates guided by Developer Manifesto:

New Platform Experience - A more intuitive, visually modern environment designed to streamline navigation and increase engagement, with support for both light and dark modes.

Developer Profiles - Capture experience, languages and tooling to personalize and simplify security training.

AI-Readiness Assessment - Assess the learner's knowledge of foundational concepts and advanced attack vectors in contemporary AI/LLM security.

AI/LLM and Vibe Coding Training - Immersive, developer-first learning experiences that mirror modern coding environments and AI-assisted development practices.

GitHub Integration - Identifies CWEs as they are committed to real code and helps administrators target training directly to developers based on actual risk.

Aspen: Guardian AI - Uses real scanner findings to proactively guide AI coding assistants away from known security mistakes by dynamically updating AI rules.

These capabilities reflect a shift toward a future where developers and AI work together, supported by an ecosystem that teaches secure judgment, reinforces safe patterns, and embeds learning into the development lifecycle.

Empowering Developers and Strengthening Culture

The Developer Manifesto clarifies that secure development isn't about limitation-it's about equipping teams with the skills and confidence to take full advantage of AI while maintaining security as a natural part of the workflow.

"When developers grow more secure in their skills, they grow more confident in what AI can help them achieve," said Michael Burch, Director of Application Security. "This is a moment of tremendous possibility for developers and organizations alike."

Security Journey continues to foster a global community through the Security Champions Podcast and Security Champions Summit, which in 2025 drew more than 500 registrants across 30 countries-a testament to the global momentum behind developer-driven security.

A Manifesto for the New Age of Software Security

The Security Journey Developer Manifesto is now live on Security Journey's website and serves as a blueprint for the future of AI-accelerated secure development. It is both optimistic and practical: acknowledging AI's potential, reinforcing developers' pivotal role, and outlining how organizations can responsibly embrace this new era with confidence.

To read the full Developer Manifesto, and experience the new platform visit:

www.securityjourney.com/developer-manifesto

About Security Journey

Security Journey helps organizations build secure software by continuously improving both developer behavior and AI-generated code. Our platform embeds security directly into how development teams learn, build, and ship software-combining hands-on training, real-world insights, and adaptive AI-powered guidance to reduce risk where code is written and decisions are made.

Learn more at www.securityjourney.com

