Ferronordic AB: Ferronordic completes acquisition of Housby Heavy

Ferronordic has, through its subsidiary Rudd Equipment Company, on January 30, 2026, completed the acquisition of the business of Housby Heavy Equipment, the dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment in most of Iowa.



The transaction was done through an asset purchase. The price paid for the assets amounted to USD 17.7m, of which USD 17.3m related to machines and spare parts.



As an integrated part of Rudd, Ferronordic expects the profitability and return on invested capital of the acquired business to, over time, be at the same level as Rudd's other branches.



For more information, please refer to Ferronordic's press release of January 6, 2026.

About Ferronordic

Ferronordic is a service and sales company in the areas of construction equipment and trucks. It is the dealer for Volvo CE in all or parts of nine states in the United States and also represents Hitachi, Sandvik and Link-Belt in parts of the same area. Ferronordic is dealer of Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks in Germany and dealer of Volvo CE, Sandvik and certain other brands in Kazakhstan. Ferronordic began its operations in 2010 and currently has 37 outlets and approx. 800 employees. Ferronordic's vision is to be the leading service and sales company in its markets. The shares in Ferronordic AB (publ) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.ferronordic.com

This information was submitted for publication on February 3, 2026, 10:00 CET.

