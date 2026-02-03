Ambu A/S: Launch Of Long-term Incentive Plan For Executive Management And Key Employees

3.2.2026 09:43:54 CET | Ambu A/S | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Ambu A/S launches a new share based Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for its Executive Management and selected key employees for the 2025/26 financial year, pursuant to Ambu's Remuneration Policy. The LTIP for 2025/26 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

The LTIP is designed to align the interests of employees and shareholders, ensuring that employees are retained and rewarded for their dedicated efforts in achieving the company's strategic and long-term objectives.

The LTIP implies a target grant of a total of 266,170 (maximum 532,340) performance share units (PSUs) for 2025/26. Of these, 67,563 (maximum 135,126) PSUs are allocated to the Executive Management, while 198,607 (maximum 397,214) of the PSUs are allocated to other key employees. The grants will be issued with retroactive effect from 1 January 2026.

For Executive Management, vesting of the PSUs is conditional upon achievement of key performance indicators (KPIs) relating to organic revenue growth and EBIT, measured as the average performance over a three-year performance period (2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28).

For key employees, vesting of the PSUs is conditional upon achievement of KPIs relating to organic revenue growth and EBIT for the 2025/26 financial year.

Each KPI is defined by a target, a threshold, and a maximum. If the performance is below the threshold, no PSUs will be granted. The final allocation can range from 0-200% of the initial target grant. The value of the PSUs will, at the time of vesting, be capped at four times the annual base salary of the individual participant, measured at the time of the grant.?

The PSUs are granted free of charge and subject to achievement of the KPIs mentioned above. Upon vesting on 1 January 2029, each PSU will convert into one Class B share in Ambu A/S, subject to the terms of the LTIP.?

Based on the reference share price of DKK 86.5 (the average price for Ambu A/S' Class B shares listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen on the day of the annual general meeting and the subsequent four trading days (3-9 December 2025)), the target grant value of the LTIP to all participants is valued at DKK 23,023,492 (maximum DKK 46,046,984).



Company announcement no. 9 2025/26.

Contacts

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, +45 2892 8881, anhj@ambu.com

Tine Bjørn Schmidt, Director of Corporate Communications, +45 2264 0697, tisc@ambu.com

