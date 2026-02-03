The nominal share capital in Erria A/S will be reduced as of 6 February 2026 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 1 to DKK 0.25. Number of shares will be unchanged.
|Name:
|Erria
|ISIN:
|DK0060101483
|Short name:
|ERRIA
|Number of shares before change:
|12,287,792 shares of DKK 1
|Change:
|DKK 9,215,844.00
|Number of shares after change:
|12,287,792 shares of DKK 0.25
|New face value:
|DKK 0.25
|Orderbook ID:
|49569
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
