The nominal share capital in Erria A/S will be reduced as of 6 February 2026 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 1 to DKK 0.25. Number of shares will be unchanged.

Name: Erria ISIN: DK0060101483 Short name: ERRIA Number of shares before change: 12,287,792 shares of DKK 1 Change: DKK 9,215,844.00 Number of shares after change: 12,287,792 shares of DKK 0.25 New face value: DKK 0.25 Orderbook ID: 49569

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S