Hamilton Lane - Shareholder Relations: Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (Nasdaq: HLNE) today reported its results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2026 results, which can be accessed on the Company's Shareholders website at https://shareholders.hamiltonlane.com/.

Dividend

Hamilton Lane has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on March 20, 2026 that will be paid on April 6, 2026. The target full-year dividend of $2.16 represents a 10% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.

Conference Call

Hamilton Lane will discuss third quarter fiscal 2026 results in a webcast and conference call today, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

For access to the live event via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Shareholders website (https://shareholders.hamiltonlane.com/) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. This feature will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane's website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit http://www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including, risks relating to: the historical performance of our investments may not be indicative of future results or future returns on our Class A common stock; our ability to identify available and suitable investment opportunities; intense competition in our industry, including competition for access to investments and for customized separate account and advisory clients; customized separate account and advisory account fee revenue is not a long-term contracted source of revenue; our ability to appropriately deal with conflicts of interest; our ability to retain our senior management team and attract additional qualified investment professionals; our ability to expand our business and formulate new business strategies; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; volatile market, economic and geopolitical conditions, which can adversely affect our business and the investments made by our funds or accounts; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our ability to comply with the investment guidelines set by our clients; the exercise of redemption or repurchase rights by investors in certain of our funds; extensive government regulation, compliance failures and changes in law or regulation could adversely affect us; our ability to maintain our desired fee structure; failure to maintain the security of our information technology networks, or those of our third-party service providers, or data security breaches; our only material asset is our interest in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C., and we are accordingly dependent upon distributions from such entity to pay dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

