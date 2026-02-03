GXO Logistics: GXO Partners with London Luton Airport to Operate its First Consolidation Centre

GXO will screen and manage every delivery to the airport, enhancing security and efficiency

LONDON, UK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and London Luton Airport (LLA), one of the UK's busiest airports, today announced a new partnership in which GXO will operate the airport's first consolidation centre that will screen all airside deliveries into the airport.

In 2025, LLA welcomed more than 17.5 million passengers, up from 16.7 million in 2024. To address changing operational requirements, including rising passenger numbers and corresponding delivery volumes, the new LLA and GXO consolidation centre will streamline efficiency to manage hundreds of thousands of airside deliveries.

"We are excited to partner with London Luton Airport on its first consolidation centre," said Martin Cooper, Managing Director, Technology and Consumer Goods, at GXO UK and Ireland. "As air travel continues to grow, consolidation centres play a pivotal role in driving efficiencies and improving sustainability for airport groups. For almost two decades, we've operated in complex logistics environments, including airport consolidation, and we're looking forward to streamlining London Luton Airport's delivery process, making it more efficient, further automated and secure."

From high-end fashion to perfume and cosmetics, consumer electronics and items for LLA's shops and restaurants, GXO will securely check and deliver every item that passengers can buy in the terminal whilst waiting for their flights, and all deliveries that support airside operations.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: "The opening of a dedicated, purpose-built consolidation centre provides London Luton Airport with a smarter, more efficient and streamlined logistical approach to managing the hundreds of thousands of goods that are delivered to over 40 shops and restaurants across the airport each year. In 2025 alone, we welcomed five new shop and restaurant openings to the terminal, with more expected this year for our passengers to explore and enjoy. We're delighted to be working with GXO to develop this facility that will allow us to accept deliveries into one central hub for secure and efficient screening."

The consolidation centre will be located in one of three hangars, that are being repurposed as part of an £11.5 million refurbishment programme that includes two new aircraft engineering and repair hangars. The refurbishment programme will create 150 employment opportunities at the airport.

As part of the consolidation centre service, LLA's concessionaires will benefit from multi-faceted customer service support, including real-time track and trace notifications, direct contact to the centre, and 24/7 access to a service-focused team for more streamlined trouble-shooting and improved on-time delivery results.

This is a significant expansion in the airport sector in the UK and Republic of Ireland for GXO which has been operating airport consolidation centres at major UK airports since 2006.

As part of this partnership, GXO will also implement a bespoke IT system, STREAM (Secure, Technical, Real Time, Electronic Alerts and Messaging), to monitor, report and manage service levels, ensuring continuous improvement.

For retailers, this ensures stores are consistently stocked with the right merchandise at the right time. STREAM maximises retail revenue and enhances passenger experience. Its flexibility also allows GXO to adjust delivery schedules dynamically, safeguarding multi-temperature goods and priority items-even during unexpected disruptions. Additionally, STREAM provides accurate performance data and actionable insights, supporting better planning and compliance for sensitive goods.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit?GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn,?X, Facebook, Instagram and?YouTube.

About London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport (LLA) is one of the UK's busiest airports, operated by a consortium, of which the majority shareholder is AENA, the world's largest airport operator, and InfraBridge, a leading infrastructure investment manager. Airlines include Jet2, easyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Tui, FlyOne, Sun Express and El Al.

The airport is owned for community benefit by Luton Rising, a company wholly-owned by Luton Council, which has invested more than £500m in front-line, voluntary and charitable services since 1998.

The Luton Airport Express is a dedicated train service that allows passengers to travel from central London to the LLA terminal in around 30 minutes. The Luton Airport Express runs from St Pancras International to Luton Airport Parkway station and connects seamlessly with the DART, an electrically powered people mover that connects to the airport terminal in less than four minutes.

In 2024, LLA was named European Airport of the Year (10-25 million passengers) by ACI EUROPE, and in 2025 LLA received the highest possible rating of 'Very Good' in the annual Airport Accessibility report published by the CAA, assessing assisted travel service performance.

LLA has also achieved Level 4 of the globally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme, demonstrating that it is 'transforming its operations to achieve carbon reductions in line with global climate goals'. With a maximum score of 100 and a five-star rating, LLA has been ranked as a sector leader for four consecutive years in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) benchmark of sustainability governance management and performance of major infrastructure assets worldwide.

LLA continues to be a major employer and a key economic driver in Bedfordshire - supporting 28,000 jobs and contributing £830 million per year to the local economy. In 2024, the airport spent 60% of its supply chain costs with more than 300 businesses within a 25-mile radius of the airport, totalling £110 million.

Media contacts

Jack Woodhead

+44(0)7929104482

Jack.woodhead@gxo.com

London Luton Airport Press Office

T: 01582 395333

E: pressoffice@ltn.aero