Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.: Lulus Expands to All Nordstrom Stores Nationwide, Marking Next Chapter in Wholesale Growth

Expansion signals strong in-store performance, retailer confidence, and growing demand for Lulus' occasionwear as the brand enters its 30th year

CHICO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ("Lulus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury fashion brand for life's most memorable moments, today announced its expansion into all Nordstrom stores nationwide, a major milestone in its wholesale growth. The nationwide rollout reflects strong in-store performance and growing retailer confidence, reinforcing Lulus' ability to scale beyond its direct-to-consumer roots while staying deeply connected to its customers.

"As we celebrate 30 years, we remain focused on connecting with our customers in meaningful ways," said Crystal Landsem, CEO of Lulus. "Expanding to all Nordstrom stores is a strong vote of confidence in our brand, product, and customer. Our goal is simple: meet women where they shop, strengthen brand equity, and build partnerships that create mutual long-term value."

Nationwide Expansion Driven by Strong In-Store Performance

Lulus is now available in all Nordstrom doors, with approximately 55% of Nordstrom sales coming from physical locations, underscoring demand in brick-and-mortar environments. In April 2026, Lulus will expand within Nordstrom's Dress Department, adding daytime dresses alongside special occasion styles for the summer season.

Broader Wholesale Footprint Reaches New Customers

Following a successful Homecoming debut, Lulus expanded its online dress assortment in January 2026 to reach Urban Outfitters' fashion-forward customer. Dillard's: Lulus doubled its presence to 100 store doors with a Prom assortment in December, including exclusive colorways and categories spanning Juniors and Occasion.

Category Leadership and Accelerating Momentum

Lulus' wholesale business grew 143% year-over-year from 2024-2025, driven by leadership in special occasion and daytime event dresses, with plans to exceed 100% growth in 2026.

"Our success reflects how deeply our customer connects with Lulus," said Patrick Buchanan, SVP Brand Marketing. "Strong performance at partners like Nordstrom proves our brand resonates across channels and positions us for the next 30 years."

A Complementary Omnichannel Strategy

Wholesale is not a shift from Lulus' direct-to-consumer foundation, but a strategic evolution to expand awareness, reach new customers, and maintain a consistent brand experience. As Lulus enters its next chapter, its mission remains unchanged: to make women feel beautiful, special, and confident for every milestone, celebration, and everyday moment.

For more information on Lulus, please visit: www.lulus.com.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience.

