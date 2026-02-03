ARKO Corp. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of its Subsidiary, ARKO Petroleum Corp., Seeking to Raise Approximately $200,000,000

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) ("ARKO" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, ARKO Petroleum Corp. ("APC"), has launched a roadshow for its initial public offering ("IPO") of its Class A common stock.

APC is offering 10,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock in the IPO. The offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). APC expects to grant the underwriters in the IPO a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of Class A common stock at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. APC has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "APC."

UBS Investment Bank, Raymond James and Stifel are serving as lead book-running managers in the IPO. Mizuho and Capital One Securities are also acting as joint book-running managers in the IPO.

The registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time when the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Commission's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills Street, Suite 600 Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers through our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands that offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites.

About ARKO Petroleum Corp.

Arko Petroleum Corp. is a growth-oriented, fuel distribution company and one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors by gallons in North America, supplying customers in more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern, and Southwestern United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements made with respect to the IPO of APC. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "accretive," "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "propose," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. There is no assurance that the IPO of APC will occur and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the documents that the Company files with the Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

