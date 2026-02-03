LeonaBio, Inc.: LeonaBio Appoints Industry Veteran Mark F. Kubik as Chief Business Officer

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeonaBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: LONA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mark F. Kubik as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Mr. Kubik will lead LeonaBio's business development strategy and execution, with responsibility for licensing, partnership strategy, and corporate development initiatives.

Mr. Kubik previously served as a strategic consultant to LeonaBio, where he played an instrumental role in the transformational transaction announced in December 2025, in which LeonaBio acquired rights to the Phase 3 lasofoxifene development program for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

"Mark's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for LeonaBio," said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of LeonaBio. "His deep operational experience, global network, and proven ability to execute transformative transactions will be essential as we advance lasofoxifene in Phase 3 development in metastatic breast cancer and continue building a diversified pipeline in oncology and neurodegeneration. Over his 25-year career, Mark has repeatedly demonstrated a rare combination of strategic vision, transaction leadership, and scientific fluency that enables organizations to unlock meaningful value. We are thrilled to welcome him to the executive team and look forward to his leadership in shaping LeonaBio's next phase of growth."

"I am excited to join LeonaBio at such a defining inflection point," said Mr. Kubik. "The opportunity to help advance lasofoxifene - a promising, late-stage therapeutic candidate with the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with treatment resistant metastatic breast cancer - is both compelling and urgent. LeonaBio's scientific foundation, strategic clarity and commitment to addressing areas of profound unmet need form an exceptional platform for growth. I look forward to partnering with the entire team to expand our portfolio, explore strategic collaborations, and drive the company's mission forward."

About Mark F. Kubik

Mark F. Kubik is a seasoned biotechnology executive with more than 25 years of global experience in biopharmaceutical business development, corporate strategy, alliance management, and commercial partnering across oncology, immunology, neurology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. His career includes senior leadership roles at innovative biotech companies including I-Mab Biopharma, Genor BioPharma, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, OncoImmune, Invenra, AVANTGEN, MacroGenics, Seattle Genetics and others.

Mr. Kubik earned his MBA in Finance from the University of Colorado, Boulder - Leeds School of Business, and his BA in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology (MCDB) from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He has completed Executive Education in Negotiation and Influence Strategies at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Inducement Stock Option

In addition, LeonaBio today announced, as required by The Nasdaq Stock Market Rules, an equity inducement award to Mr. Kubik as the Company's new Chief Business Officer.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Compensation Committee of LeonaBio's Board of Directors approved the grant of the following equity award to Mr. Kubik as a material inducement to Mr. Kubik entering into employment with LeonaBio: effective as of the date his employment with LeonaBio began, an award of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of LeonaBio's common stock at an exercise price per share of $4.74 (the closing price per share of LeonaBio's common stock on January 30, 2026). Mr. Kubik's employment with the Company commenced on February 1, 2026.

One-fourth of the shares subject to the option are scheduled to vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and one forty-eighth of the shares subject to the option are scheduled to vest each month thereafter, subject to continued service with the Company. In addition, the option is subject to the terms of Mr. Kubik's change in control and severance agreement, pursuant to which, if there is a change in control of the Company, and if within one month prior to or during the 12 months after such change in control, Mr. Kubik's employment is terminated either (i) by the Company without cause or (ii) by him for good reason, 100% of the unvested options will become fully vested as of the termination of his employment, subject to the terms and conditions of Mr. Kubik's change in control and severance agreement, which include the requirement that Mr. Kubik timely executes and does not revoke a release of claims in favor of the Company.

The inducement award was made under LeonaBio's 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related award agreement, which provides terms and conditions applicable to equity awards that are generally consistent with those in LeonaBio's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

About LeonaBio

LeonaBio, headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant metastatic breast cancer and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with the goal of improving patients' lives. Our lead drug candidates, lasofoxifene and ATH-1105, are novel, small molecule therapies with the potential to address devastating diseases where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centered innovation, we are dedicated to developing meaningful new therapies for those who need them most.

For more information, visit www.leonabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding: Mr. Kubik's expected contributions to LeonaBio's business development and corporate strategy; LeonaBio's ability to successfully develop product candidates as potential treatments for treatment-resistant metastatic breast cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases; future development plans; and expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of LeonaBio's product candidates. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "on track," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," "continue," "suggest," "potential," "target" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the license relating to lasofoxifene and the recent private placement financing, including with respect to future financial and operating results; the data from preclinical and clinical trials may not support the safety, efficacy and tolerability of LeonaBio's drug candidates; development of drug candidates may cease or be delayed; the anticipated timing of clinical trial milestones such as enrollment or data releases may be delayed; regulatory authorities could object to protocols, amendments and other submissions; future potential regulatory milestones for drug candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies, may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; whether LeonaBio's trials are sufficiently powered to meet the planned endpoints; LeonaBio may not be able to recruit sufficient patients for its clinical trials; the outcome of legal proceedings that may in the future be instituted against LeonaBio, its directors and officers; possible negative interactions of LeonaBio's drug candidates with other treatments; FDA regulatory delays and uncertainty and new policies, including executive orders, changes in the leadership of federal agencies such as the FDA and SEC, staff layoffs, budget cuts to agency programs and research and changes in drug pricing controls; LeonaBio's assumptions regarding its financial condition and the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets, including as a result of tariffs; the impact of competition; the impact of drug candidate development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in LeonaBio's filings with the SEC from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and LeonaBio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. LeonaBio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

LeonaBio

Julie.rathbun@leonabio.com

206-769-9219