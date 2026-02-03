Brunswick Exploration Acquires More Highly Prospective Lithium Targets in Greenland

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF; Frankfurt: 1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of new high-priority lithium targets in Eastern Greenland, known as Clavering and Hudson Land. With these additions to its global lithium portfolio, BRW reinforces its position as one of the most active exploration companies in Greenland and remains the only company in the country exploring for lithium. BRW discovered and controls the only two known Greenlandic lithium discoveries.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Greenland is one of the most underexplored and geologically prospective jurisdictions globally, presenting a unique opportunity for Brunswick Exploration. As lithium market fundamentals continue to strengthen, we believe now is the optimal time to enhance the Company's position on a global scale, underpinned by our Mirage project where we recently announced an Inferred Resource of 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O, as well as our burgeoning Anatacau project where drilling is expected to begin shortly. These newly identified targets host some of the most compelling geochemical signatures we have encountered in Greenland, supported by highly favourable geology. While we continue advancing plans for a future drill program at our Nuuk Lithium Project expected in late Q3, we anticipate conducting prospecting activities at both Clavering and Hudson Land and our Hinks Land licence this summer.-

Clavering and Hudson Land Licence

The newly staked licence comprises five blocks and is located approximately 360 kilometres north of the community of Ittoqqortoormiit along the east coast of Greenland and roughly 200 kilometres from Greenland Resources' Malmbjerg Open Pit Molybdenum Project, which was granted an exploitation permit in 2025. This permitting milestone underscores Greenland's clear commitment and long-term vision to advance the development of new critical mineral projects (Figure 1).

The licence area hosts dozens of mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops, some extending to kilometric scale, covering a total licence area of 13,862 hectares. The broader licence and surrounding region include two-mica granites, gneiss, amphibolite, marble, metasedimentary units, and ultramafic rocks, providing a robust geological framework for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite systems.

One area within the new claims package is particularly noteworthy due to its exceptionally high rubidium ("Rb") values identified in historical regional stream-sediment surveys. Elevated Rb values can be an important indicator of highly evolved pegmatite systems which host lithium mineralization. More than 15,600 stream-sediment samples have been collected and analyzed across Greenland by Greenlandic and Danish geological surveys. Of these, only 28 samples rank within the 99.998th percentile for Rb concentration and, notably, 25 of those samples occur within a 15-kilometre-diameter area encompassed by the new licence. These elevated Rb values are accompanied by numerous highly anomalous cesium values and several elevated tantalum values, further strengthening the lithium prospectivity of the area. It is important to note that lithium was not analyzed in the historical surveys.

Licence applications have been formally submitted and are currently awaiting final government approval.

2026 Greenland Exploration Program

Brunswick Exploration plans to visit the Clavering and Hudson Land area in Q3, in conjunction with field activities at its Hinks Land Project. This helicopter-supported program is expected to last approximately two weeks. BRW will then initiate a small drill program at its Nuuk Lithium project to test the spodumene bearing pegmatites identified during the 2025 field season. The drill campaign is expected to start in late Q3 and more information will be released in due course.

The Company would like to thank Xploration Services Greenland A/S for their continued support with licence applications and logistical planning for the 2026 field season.

Figure 1: Clavering and Hudson Land License Area





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager International Projects. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80ee82df-ee9d-4960-b72d-02712a765939